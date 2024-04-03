What is ‘Kelce Jam’? Travis Kelce Announces Star-Studded Lineup ft. Lil Wayne, Diplo

The NFL superstar Travis Kelce sat down for a virtual interview with the ET, where he gave many titbits about his connection to music these days. With three Super Bowl titles under his belt, the powerhouse champion reveals his plans to participate in the entertainment world.

What caught fans' attention was when he shared his deep admiration for Taylor Swift’s musical sense. Kelce candidly mentioned how his world was rocked when he witnessed his beau's creativity while jamming. He even spills the beans on how he is going to support her at her 8 upcoming concerts. This means when Taylor Swift said, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me," she meant it.

Travis Kelce Unveils Epic Musical Lineup

When asked about his favorite genre of music, Kelce expressed his love for classic jock jams and even contemporary hits. His taste in music knows no bounds. In the preceding interview, Kelce couldn't contain his excitement about his upcoming event, Kelce Jam.

He lined up A-list performers, including Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, and promised the audience a wonderful time. With that, he also said, “And of course, we got Diplo, one of my favorites of all time, and it's going to be an absolute blast this year.” The footballer is ready to tantalize with a fusion of music and good food from the heart of Kansas City.

Jim Beam will present the event, featuring top-notch musical acts and mouthwatering KC barbeque. The conversation delved, and he was asked if he would perform for his fans, to which he replied, "Yeah, you'll definitely see me up on stage with a mic in my hand.” With that, he added, “We got DJ Iree and DJ ED hosting that thing with me. This is going to be a whole bunch of fun and you know I'm always down to bring the electricity.”

From Gridiron to the Spotlight

The conversation took an interesting turn toward the seven-time All-Pro’s participation in the entertainment world. With a mischievous grin, he hinted at the potential gig for a revamped version of “Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?”

While remaining coy about the details he mentioned, he can not spill more beans. The interviewer then proceeds to show Kelce some of the legendary wrestlers’ advice. Where John Cena said, “My advice to Travis is, should you choose another skill, look at how long it took to be fluent in football. It's going to take that long to be fluent in another skill. Just surround yourself with great teammates and good things will come from it.”

