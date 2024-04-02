Travis Kelce’s Sister-in-Law Kylie Kelce REVEALS Her Secret Self-Care Morning Routine; Here’s How She Starts Her Day

Kylie Kelce, well-known for her commitment to family and her husband, NFL star Jason Kelce, has recently shared insights into her morning routine that prioritizes self-care. The mother of three, known for her openness about the joys and challenges of parenthood, unveils her morning rituals that set a positive tone for the day ahead.

A Moment of Solitude And Embracing Silence

For Kylie, the key to a fulfilling morning lies in stealing a moment of solitude. She reveals that occasionally, she arranges for their babysitter to come a bit early, allowing her to embark on a solo trip to grab coffee. However, Kylie's coffee run isn't just about the beverage but the moments spent alone in her car, free from distractions, and immersed in her thoughts.

In a conversation with TODAY.com, Kylie elaborates on the simple pleasure she finds in silence. She admits to deliberately avoiding turning on the radio during her solitary coffee outings, emphasizing how the absence of noise allows her thoughts to flow freely. For Kylie, this tranquility is a vital component of her self-care routine.

How Does Jason Kelce Help Wife Kylie Overcome Challenges?

Kylie doesn't shy away from acknowledging the less glamorous aspects of parenthood. She emphasizes the importance of voicing the struggles and challenges that come with raising children. According to her, expressing the difficult moments aloud not only validates them but also fosters a sense of camaraderie among fellow parents.

Speaking more on parenthood, Kylie Kelce said, “Sometimes you need to say the miserable parts out loud. It's not all rainbows and butterflies. It's a beautiful thing, raising children. But it's hard.” She further discussed that it is important for parents to acknowledge how hard taking care of children really is in order to come to terms with the taxing task.

Having said that, Kylie finds strong support in her husband, Jason Kelce. With his recent retirement from the NFL, Jason can now be more present at home, further strengthening their partnership. Kylie praises Jason's emotional intelligence allowing him to be mentally and emotionally present for their children.

How Long Have Jason And Kylie Kelce Been Together?

The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2018, after meeting on a dating app. Kylie had revealed on their Prime Video documentary that the older Kelce brother doesn’t want people to know that they met on Tinder. She is known to be close to all of Kelce’s family members including brother, Chiefs’ tight end, Travis Kelce.

She also revealed that their first date was quite a disaster as she didn’t know The Eagles, the team Jason Kelce played for prior to his retirement and he had passed out after having too much to drink. Since this amusing first date, they’ve been together for over 7 years and are parents to three children: Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett.

