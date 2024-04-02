Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Kelce COMMENTS on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Romance; HOT TAKE

Eagles' star Jason Kelce's wife Kyle Kelce is one of the NFL WAGS who have got a huge spotlight over her but she prefers staying low. Up recently, she has come out to comment on her brother-in-law Travis Kelce's world-famous romance with Taylor Swift. Here's what she said about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

What Did Kylie Kelce Say About Travis Kelce's Romance With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance has been a special experience for the Kelce family. While most of the family members have talked about their romance, at one or another point in time, Kylie Kelce remains a member who hasn't made any comments. That was changed recently.

Kylie Kelce is the wife of Jason Kelce, who is the older brother of Travis Kelce. The sister-in-law appeared on Monday's telecast of 'Today' and made some interesting statements on Travis Kelce's ongoing romance with Taylor Swift.

"Ultimately, if Trav is happy we’re happy. We are always cheering on Uncle Trav, it’s such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field, but it’s been amazing," Kylie Kelce had said, talking about Trav. Kylie is married to Jason and they have three kids together.

When Was Kylie Kelce And Jason Kelce Married?

After meeting through a dating app, Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce got together and dated for a good time. On April 14, 2018, the Philadelphia Eagles' center married Kylie Kelce and now they are parents to three kids Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett. Talking about Kylie, she has attended multiple Chiefs games alongside Taylor Swift.

