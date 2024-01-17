Tristan Tate lashes out at FC United of Wrexham head coach for refunding his '£5000' donation

How do you react when someone returns a donation amount, which he has been asking for? That too for a long time! You will feel anxious right?

That’s exactly what happened with Tristan Tate, brother of Andrew Tate (often called the self-styled 'king of toxic masculinity). Recently Tristan revealed how the Head Coach of FC United of Wrexham refunded his donations after messaging him 34 times asking for it.

Head Coach returns the donation amount

In a recent episode of their Emergency Meeting Podcast, Tristan Tate revealed that the Head Coach of FC United of Wrexham, Andrew Ruscoe, once requested a donation for his club so that he could sustain the club’s training programs and also train the younger generations of footballers.

Tristan Tate couldn’t reply to him initially as he couldn’t see his message on the micro-blogging website X (formerly Twitter). But as soon as he saw the message, he made a £ 5000 donation.

In what could have been a thanks-giving gesture by Ruscoe, what happened next made Tristan Tate agitated.

As per reports, Ruscoe allegedly refunded Tate’s donation influenced by the prevailing public opinion and controversial image of the Tate brothers. Reacting to this furiously, Tristan, appearing on the Emergency Meeting Podcast, said, “You messaged me 34 times on X. And finally, your message comes across my desk... This guy Andrew Ruscoe reached out to me asking for funding for his football team, and I looked at his website. I saw he was legit, and I thought, you know what? Fine, after 34 messages, you're now on my radar; here's £5000. One minute ago Andrew Ruscoe you b*tched out to public outcry for some f**king reason and refunded my f**king money. Total loser.”

Andrew Tate speaks on allegations against him

Tristan Tate has himself been embroiled in several controversies, ranging from allegations of steroid use to leasing luxury cars and even hiring women to accompany him on social platforms.

The former kickboxer took to X to respond to these allegations. “I don't know which bro needs to hear this today. Accusations of taking steroids when you aren’t on steroids are compliments. Accusations of renting supercars when you own them are compliments. Accusations of hiring women when they are in fact in love with you are compliments,” his tweet read.

