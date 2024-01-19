‘Uh oh’: Shaquille O’Neal reacts to ex-wife Shaunie Henderson’s upcoming tell-all memoir

Shaunie, the ex-wife of basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, has announced the upcoming release of her debut memoir, titled "UNDEFEATED: Changing the Rules and Winning on My Own Terms."

The memoir is set to hit the shelves this May, published by Gallery Books.

In a notable response, Shaquille O'Neal posted the book's cover on his own Instagram account, injecting a playful tone with a caption that read, "Uh oh naaa I'm just playing," followed by a genuine congratulations message.

What led to Shaquille O'Neal and Shaunie's divorce?

Shaquille O'Neal and Shaunie tied the knot on December 26, 2002. The couple expanded their family, welcoming four children together: Shareef (born January 11, 2000), Amirah (born November 13, 2001), Shaqir (born April 19, 2003), and Me'arah (born May 1, 2006).

Additionally, Shaunie had a son named Myles from a previous relationship, while Shaquille had a daughter named Taahirah O'Neal, born on July 19, 1996, from a previous relationship with his ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh.

However, their marriage faced significant challenges.

On September 4, 2007, Shaquille O'Neal initiated divorce proceedings by filing in a Miami-Dade Circuit court. However, Shaunie announced that the couple had reconciled, leading to the withdrawal of the divorce.

Unfortunately, this apparent reconciliation was short-lived. On November 10, 2009, Shaunie filed an intent to divorce once again, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce process was finalized in 2011, officially marking the end of their marriage.

Later, Shaquille O'Neal openly acknowledged and admitted to struggles with infidelity in his 2011 memoir titled "Shaq Uncut: My Story."

Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife Shaunie poised to tell her story through her memoir.

Shaunie, now remarried to pastor Keion Henderson since May 2022, revealed her motivations for sharing her story in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE Magazine.

"I always had a fear of sharing too much and of telling my story that involved anybody else," confesses Shaunie. "I didn't want to disrespect someone else's story, even if it was a part of mine, but as I get older and do more things in the entertainment industry, I found that people have a misconception of who I am."

In addressing potential concerns about portraying Shaquille negatively, Shaunie assures, "I'm not throwing him under the bus or anything like that." She emphasizes that the memoir aims to share her journey authentically and that Shaquille's own disclosures about their marriage made her feel more comfortable about expressing her side of the story.

Shaunie also clarifies that Shaquille hasn't read the chapters dedicated to their marriage yet, but she plans to share the contents with him before the book's publication.

The memoir, "UNDEFEATED," is not just about Shaunie's personal life but also offers insights into her role on the reality TV series "Basketball Wives," of which she is an executive producer.

"I think it'll be a different side of what they think they know," she says. "In the book, I'm able to share my heart and how I feel about it."

Shaunie concludes by expressing her desire for the memoir to inspire women to achieve financial, emotional, and mental independence.

Reflecting on her past dependency, she states, "There was a point in my life when I was completely dependent on my ex-husband and I didn't even realize it. I didn't realize it at all until we got a divorce."

"I just try to share who I am in this book and make it make sense," she adds. "I'm not doing it for people. I think I'm doing it just to kind of free myself." With "UNDEFEATED," Shaunie O'Neal seems poised to tell her story, changing the rules and winning on her own terms.

