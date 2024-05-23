Draymond Green Confesses He Would ‘Love to Play’ With LeBron James but Only Under THIS Condition

In a surprising revelation, Draymond Green recently expressed his deep desire to join forces with LeBron James on the basketball court.

Despite their intense on-court rivalry throughout multiple NBA Finals, Green and James share a close friendship off the court, with Green considering James as a true brother.

During his appearance on the Point Game podcast with former NBA guard John Wall, Green said, “As I've said before, unless Bron coming to Golden State I don't really see that happening. For me personally, if the Warriors will have me until I'm done and my shoestring is in a knot and toss them things about the telephone wire, that's where I'll be.”

[Timestamp: 56:39]

Additionally, Green went on to speak out his full fledged willingness to bring championships with the Warriors.

"There's nothing else, looking around the NBA, that excites me than doing all that I can to try and win another championship with the team that I won four championships with, with the guys that I've won four championships with,” he added.

However, emphasizing his respect and admiration for James, Green openly admitted that the opportunity to team up with the basketball legend would be a dream come true.

Although, Green clarified that for the foreseeable future, he is committed to finishing his career with the Golden State Warriors, unless an extraordinary circumstance materializes, such as James joining the Warriors.

The Warriors Attempted a Trade For LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors made headlines leading up to the February 8 NBA trade deadline with their ambitious attempts to orchestrate a monumental trade for Los Angeles Lakers' superstar LeBron James. Despite their relatively quiet stance before the deadline, the Warriors actively pursued a deal that would have paired LeBron with their own star, Steph Curry.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that on the eve of the deadline, the Warriors engaged in discussions to bring the all-time great LeBron James to the Bay Area, a move that had the potential to reshape the landscape of the NBA significantly.

This audacious move by the Warriors, aimed at acquiring the 20-time NBA All-Star, showcased their determination to enhance their roster by joining forces with a player of LeBron James' caliber.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob initiated talks by contacting Lakers owner Jeanie Buss to explore the possibility of trading for James, especially amidst signs of discontent from LeBron regarding the Lakers' performance.

However, despite these efforts, the Lakers made it clear that they had no interest in parting ways with LeBron. Rich Paul, James' agent, reiterated LeBron's commitment to remaining with the Lakers, effectively ending the Warriors' pursuit of the NBA superstar in a high-stakes trade negotiation.

