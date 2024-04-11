WATCH: Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Leaves Blonde Behind In Latest Breathtaking ‘Red’ Hair Makeover

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes ditched blonde hair and sported a new hairdo, leaving fans mesmerized; Find out more about her hair makeover.

By Rizu Shukla
Published on Apr 11, 2024  |  01:06 PM IST |  7.9K
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes Shines In New Red Hair Makeover
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes (PC: Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes has ditched her blonde hair and fans are in awe of her new hair transformation. 

Brittany Mahomes took to her Instagram account and shared new pictures of her hair transformation, looking perfect in the new hue. Not sure if it's a wig or if the mother of two has welcomed a fully new hair color, leaving behind the blonde that she had since her husband played NFL, but people are loving the stunning change. 

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

In one of the several pictures, she shared “feeling spicy”. The 28-year-old can be seen rocking a messy hairstyle while the other photos featured her hair in waves, in inches-long layers with curtain bangs. According to the credits in the caption, her new spicy hair was done by hairstylist Laurabeth Cabott.

Related Stories

Taylor Swift Makes Playlists For Apple Music Amid Release Of Her New Album, DEETS
entertainment
Taylor Swift Makes Playlists For Apple Music Amid Release Of Her New Album, DEETS
Legendary Songwriter Sir Tim Rice Would Say 'No' If Taylor Swift Asked Him Out, Here's Why
entertainment
Legendary Songwriter Sir Tim Rice Would Say 'No' If Taylor Swift Asked Him Out, Here's Why


Fans react to Brittany Mahomes’ new look

Fans couldn't hold back and showered Brittany’s comments section with welcoming remarks. One couldn't even recognize her. 

The user wrote, “WAIT, WHO IS SHE,” with a fire emoji beside the comment. 

Another wrote, “Please tell me three is a video of footage of Ster and Bronze's reactions to this.” 

One user connected it to Taylor Swift's songwriting, “Hey Alexa play “Red” by Taylor Swift.” 

Another user in the comments reacted to Brittany’s red hairdo and expressed, “In her Red Era.” 

Meanwhile, the Mahomes family were recently captured together wishing everyone “Happy Easter,” ahead of the official kick-off of the NFL season. 

About Brittany Mahomes 

Brittany has amassed around 1.9 million followers on the photo-sharing platform, as of this writing, where the former soccer player often updates her fans with her and her family pictures. 

Her Instagram account is flooded with her two kids and the Kansas City star. Be it in the stadium or enjoying a vacation, the stunning woman doesn't shy about showing off her outings in different outfits.  

ALSO READ: Why Does Patrick Mahomes' Helmet Look Different Than Other Players'?

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Rizu Shukla

A postgraduate in Journalism & Mass Communication from BBD University Rizu is a huge sports enthusiast from Lucknow,

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles