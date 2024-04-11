WATCH: Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Leaves Blonde Behind In Latest Breathtaking ‘Red’ Hair Makeover

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes has ditched her blonde hair and fans are in awe of her new hair transformation.

Brittany Mahomes took to her Instagram account and shared new pictures of her hair transformation, looking perfect in the new hue. Not sure if it's a wig or if the mother of two has welcomed a fully new hair color, leaving behind the blonde that she had since her husband played NFL, but people are loving the stunning change.

In one of the several pictures, she shared “feeling spicy”. The 28-year-old can be seen rocking a messy hairstyle while the other photos featured her hair in waves, in inches-long layers with curtain bangs. According to the credits in the caption, her new spicy hair was done by hairstylist Laurabeth Cabott.

Fans react to Brittany Mahomes’ new look

Fans couldn't hold back and showered Brittany’s comments section with welcoming remarks. One couldn't even recognize her.

The user wrote, “WAIT, WHO IS SHE,” with a fire emoji beside the comment.

Another wrote, “Please tell me three is a video of footage of Ster and Bronze's reactions to this.”

One user connected it to Taylor Swift's songwriting, “Hey Alexa play “Red” by Taylor Swift.”

Another user in the comments reacted to Brittany’s red hairdo and expressed, “In her Red Era.”

Meanwhile, the Mahomes family were recently captured together wishing everyone “Happy Easter,” ahead of the official kick-off of the NFL season.

About Brittany Mahomes

Brittany has amassed around 1.9 million followers on the photo-sharing platform, as of this writing, where the former soccer player often updates her fans with her and her family pictures.

Her Instagram account is flooded with her two kids and the Kansas City star. Be it in the stadium or enjoying a vacation, the stunning woman doesn't shy about showing off her outings in different outfits.

