Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav Melt Fans’ Hearts With Their Selfless Gesture on Day 1 of Fifth Test

Ravichandran Ashwin made his 100th Test outing on Thursday when he came out to spread his magic once again against England in the fifth and final Test of the ongoing home series. The ace Indian spinner gave the fans various moments to celebrate throughout the five-match series.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav’s camaraderie

Along with his stunning performance on the opening day of the Dharamshala Test, the veteran spinner’s heartwarming gesture towards Kuldeep Yadav won the hearts of Indian cricket fans. Both Kuldeep and Ashwin wreaked havoc against England, picking up 9 wickets between them and bowling the visitors out on the first day itself.

However, when the Indian team had to walk out to prepare for their batting after the end of England’s batting, a heartwarming incident unfolded in the stadium. Cute banter occurred between Kuldeep and Ashwin over who would lead the team with the ball in their hand as a memento.

While Kuldeep tossed the ball to Ashwin as it was the latter’s 100th Test, Ashwin tossed it back to him to honor his fifer. This passing of the ball happened for a while as Mohammed Siraj, too, tried to convince Ashwin to carry the ball. However, the veteran star denied their request and convinced Kuldeep to lead, causing fans to melt over the selfless act of both cricketers.

IND vs ENG fifth Test

Kuldeep Yadav stunned the English batting lineup, picking up 5 crucial wickets while conceding 72 runs, puncturing the visitors’ inning. Complementing him, Ashwin also scalped 4 wickets while conceding just 51 runs, helping the team limit England to 218 runs.

Walking out to bat, the Indian openers gave a perfect start to India’s inning as they put on 104 runs together. The magnificent partnership came to an end when Shoaib Bashir dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal after smashing 57 runs off just 58 balls. Skipper Rohit Sharma, too, completed his half-century and then strengthened the partnership with Shubman Gill as the two added 31 runs to the total, ending the first day with 135/1 on the board for India.