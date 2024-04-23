In a move that caught many by surprise, Tom Brady raised eyebrows recently when he candidly stated he wouldn't rule out an improbable return to the NFL, especially if a contending team needed an elite quarterback.

This refreshingly honest comment from the usually guarded Brady has led to rampant speculation that the seven-time Super Bowl champion may backtrack on his groundbreaking $375 million broadcasting deal with FOX to make an unprecedented second un-retirement from professional football.

Mike Florio Thinks Tom Brady's Words Were Calculated "Trial Balloon"

Discussing Brady's candid remarks on The Dan Patrick Show, longtime NFL insider Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk believes the seemingly offhand comments were quite calculated. "I think there are no accidents when it comes to Tom Brady. And for him to come out and say, after declaring last year he's done and he's never coming back … [that he] wouldn't be opposed to coming back and playing, are you kidding me? That was huge," Florio stated.

Could Broadcasting Gig Be One And Done For Tom Brady?

Florio took his speculation even further, pondering whether Brady's unprecedented broadcasting deal could be circuitous. "I think there's a chance he never gets in the broadcasting booth," he added ominously.

While Brady has publicly expressed genuine excitement about joining FOX's top NFL broadcasting team alongside Kevin Burkhardt, his storied history of repeatedly defying retirement odds has left the door wide open to yet another potential un-retirement scenario playing out.

Tom Brady's Leverage At All-Time High After Legendary Career

With an unparalleled 23-year playing career, seven Super Bowl victories, and cumulative earnings of over $400 million, the 45-year-old Brady undoubtedly possesses an immense amount of leverage. Any contending team suddenly finding themselves in need of a surefire elite quarterback would likely strongly consider bringing the ageless wonder aboard, despite his advanced age.

As this unprecedented scenario continues to unfold, all eyes will be squarely on Brady to see if he truly intends to begin his broadcasting career this fall as planned, or if he will shockingly decide to return to the gridiron war once more to etch his name into the history books in a way no one ever could have imagined.

