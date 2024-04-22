Vinicius Jr Dedicates El Clasico Win To Tom Brady As NFL GOAT Reveals His ‘Favorite Goal Celebration’

Tom Brady is often seen attending several games, and if he is not in the stadium, the seven-time Super Bowl champion expresses his views and opinions about them through his social media accounts.

His love for European football is known to the world. But are you aware of his favorite goal celebration? Among the most iconic and passionate goal celebrations ever, the former New England Patriots legend has revealed the one that impressed him the most after Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. dedicated his goal to the 46-year-old.

Here's Tom Brady's Favorite Goal Celebration Ever Following Vinicius Jr's El Clasico Win Dedication To The NFL Legend

Things changed after Vinicius Jr. leveled the score sheet up for Los Blancos, not only for the Whites and the Madridistas but also for Patriots legend Tom Brady. The five-time Super Bowl MVP winner got his ‘favorite goal celebration ever’ after the Brazilian continued his stunning record against FC Barcelona and dedicated the win to the NFL GOAT last night.

The 23-year-old, who netted a hattrick against Barca in the Super Cup final this year in January, mimicked Brady's iconic throw pose after successfully converting the penalty and scoring the equalizer at 18’ while TB12 was present in the stadium. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The former quarterback couldn't resist reacting and took over his Instagram account to post the video of the winger dedicating the goal. A few hours later, Brady uploaded another Vini Jr. appreciation post to call it his ‘favorite goal celebration ever but I'm biased.’

Advertisement

Brady's reaction to the El Clasico clash

In a series of Instagram posts, Brady, who spent his last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, also showed admiration for Jude Bellingham, as the Englishman netted the second late winner of the season for the La Liga table toppers following Lucas Vazquez's strike, while they ultimately settled the thrilling encounter and went on to win 3-2 while Brady was in attendance.

Brady, who posted multiple images of him wandering around Santiago Bernabeu, the home stadium for Real Madrid, hilariously posted, “Couldn't find a car in Madrid,” to which Vinicius replied, “Yeeesirrrrrrr.” When all was said and done, the greatest QB of all time enjoyed the Clasico, referring to it as “what a game.”

The legendary former American footballer was also seen celebrating with the winning squad. He even posed for individual pictures with Real Madrid players.

ALSO READ: Tom Brady’s USD 17 Million Mansion In Billionaire Bunker After Renovation Looks Like this