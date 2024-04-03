Travis Kelce Says He's 'Happiest' Ever Since Dating Taylor Swift: ‘Oozing Life Right Now’

Travis Kelce, who recently won his third Super Bowl, is enjoying his life to the fullest. During an exclusive interview with People magazine, the tight end revealed that he is "happiest" than "ever" and is "oozing life."

Winning the Super Bowl is what every NFL player aims for, and the Kansas City tight end has done it thrice. He achieved this feat amid his new romance with Taylor Swift, sharing sweet moments with the popstar on camera. The 34-year-old is over the moon with the achievement while his recent happy vacation with popstar girlfriend adds the cherry on top.

Travis Kelce is “oozing life right now”

While being surrounded by cheering fans, the American football star shared an on-field kiss with Swift during his second consecutive Super Bowl following a close championship match against the San Francisco 49ers. Kelce feels like someone who is “all the way full.” He told People, “I'm oozing life right now.”

Kelce is savoring all the opportunities he is getting following the Vince Lombardi Trophy win. He told People, "It's just so much fun getting into when you win the Super Bowl, all these doors open, and so I've just been going through all these open doors.” The American football star is all in praise for the ones who ‘got him here’ while he continues to experience life meeting “new faces.”

Travis Kelce to attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Kelce will be heading towards Europe to support his girlfriend this summer on the Eras Tour. This is not the first time that he will be seen supporting Swift on her tour. He also accompanied her in Argentina, Australia and Singapore previously. The two recently enjoyed a romantic vacation on the Harbour Islands in the Bahamas. The singer and the player first sparked the romance when the love story singer was seen cheering her now-confirmed boyfriend at a home game at Missouri’s Arrowhead Stadium in September 2023. Since then, it's all been going well between the two.

Meanwhile, the Super Bowl winner will be busy organising Kelce Jam 2024 music festival which is scheduled to be held on May 18, at the Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City. This will be a follow-up celebration of his Super Bowl victory.

