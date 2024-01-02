Jake Paul’s hilariously wild reaction to Tyron Woodley’s leaked adult video has fans in splits

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is trending worldwide on the first day of 2024, and the reason behind his trend has to do nothing with his combat career. An adult private video of Tyron Woodley is leaked on the internet.

Fans are now reacting to his leaked video with an unknown woman, Tyron Woodley’s former opponent Jake Paul has also reacted to Woodley’s leaked video.

Jake Paul tweeted on his Twitter X account, “ All my opponents eat good.”

Fans joined Paul and trolled Woodley, a fan by the username Max James tweeted, “he was so down bad after you koed him he went from a boxer to a gynecologist.”

Another fan expressed, “It’s good to see he still got that hunger tho.”

Tyron Woodley made his boxing debut against YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul which took place on August 29th, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio the hometown of Jake Paul.

Paul won the fight, Later, Tyron Woodley accepted to rematch Jake Paul the same year in a short-notice fight.

Paul was initially advertised to face Tommy Fury, the brother of undefeated heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

On December 18th, 2021, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley faced each other for the second time in Tampa Florida, Jake Paul shocked the world after he knocked out Woodley in the sixth round of their fight in a dominating fashion.

Tyroon Woodley’s mixed martial arts record

Tyron Woodley has been competing professionally since 2009, he performed in multiple top promotions from Strikeforce, NCAA, and UFC. Woodley captured UFC welterweight championship in 2016, at UFC 201, after he knocked out Robbie Lawler.

He successfully defended four times and the fifth time he lost his championship against Kamaru Usman UFC 235, Woodley’s dominating three-year title reign ended in 2019.

His last fight in UFC was in 2021, and then he made his professional boxing debut against YouTuber turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Tyron Woodley’s UFC record

Loss: Vicente Luque - Submission (brabo choke) - UFC 260, March 27, 2021

Loss: Colby Covington - TKO (rib injury) - UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley, September 19, 2020

Loss: Gilbert Burns - Decision (unanimous) - UFC on ESPN: Woodley vs. Burns, May 30, 2020

Loss: Kamaru Usman - Decision (unanimous) - UFC 235, March 2, 2019 (Lost the UFC Welterweight Championship)

Win: Darren Till - Submission (brabo choke) - UFC 228, September 8, 2018 (Defended the UFC Welterweight Championship, Performance of the Night)

Win: Demian Maia - Decision (unanimous) - UFC 214, July 29, 2017 (Defended the UFC Welterweight Championship)

Win: Stephen Thompson - Decision (majority) - UFC 209, March 4, 2017 (Defended the UFC Welterweight Championship)

Draw: Stephen Thompson - Draw (majority) - UFC 205, November 12, 2016 (Retained the UFC Welterweight Championship, Fight of the Night)

Win: Robbie Lawler - KO (punches) - UFC 201, July 30, 2016 (Won the UFC Welterweight Championship, Performance of the Night)

Win: Kelvin Gastelum - Decision (split) - UFC 183, January 31, 2015 (Catchweight bout; Gastelum missed weight)

Win Dong Hyun Kim - TKO (punches) - UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs. Le, August 23, 2014 (Performance of the Night)

Loss: Rory MacDonald - Decision (unanimous) - UFC 174, June 14, 2014

Win: Carlos Condit - TKO (leg kick) - UFC 171, March 15, 2014

Win: Josh Koscheck - KO (punches) - UFC 167, November 16, 2013 (Knockout of the Night)

Loss: Jake Shields - Decision (split) - UFC 161, June 15, 2013

Win: Jay Hieron - KO (punches) - UFC 156, February 2, 2013

