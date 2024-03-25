John Cena Recalls Getting WWE Title Match Cut Short Due to Undertaker vs Shawn Michael’s Match at WrestleMania 25

John Cena has been a 16-time WWE Champion and has been part of several iconic matches in his wrestling career. Cena recently revisited his WWE memories down the lane and revealed one particular match that involved him, Edge, and Big Show for the World Heavyweight Championship. He revealed that it was specifically cut short because of the Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels match at WrestleMania 35.

On his TikTok account, Cena shared that the Triple Threat match against Edge and The Big Show was cut short. He said that since Undertaker and Shawn Michaels had a very important Career vs. Streak match, which was also voted the best match of the year, it took considerable time, because of which the main event match had to be cut

"Those guys had a long match, which means you got to find the time somewhere, which means they took a lot of time away from this match. Yes, taking time away from your match happens at every level. I want to thank my opponents, Edge and The Big Show, for being so calm and collected and adjusting what we needed to do, and still being able to take some high-risk and give the audience some crazy moments," said Cena.

Cena revealed that the match was initially supposed to go on for 30 minutes, but its running time had to be trimmed.

Will John Cena make a special appearance at WrestleMania 40?

John Cena has been away from WWE for the past few months. He has been a part-timer in WWE for the last few years and seldom makes appearances. The last time Cena was seen in WWE was at Crown Jewel against Solo Sikoa. Cena lost the match and since then has not been seen in WWE.

However, since it's WrestleMania, John Cena is expected to make an appearance at WrestleMania 40. The 46-year-old former WWE Champion hasn’t spoken on it yet, but his return to ‘The Grandest Stage of Them All’ is highly expected. Cena also faced Austin Theory for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 39, so he is expected at WrestleMania 40 also.

All that remains to be seen is in what capacity Cena will be there at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

