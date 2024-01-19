What does the G stand for on the Packers helmet and does Georgia pay them royalties to use the “G” in their logo?

Have you ever wondered who designed the 'G' logo that we see on the helmet of the Green Bay Packers? Is the designer dead or still alive? The design was made by a young student and here's everything you need to know about him.

John Gordon designed the Green Bay Packers 'G' Logo

John Gordon was a young art student when he made the famous 'G' logo of the Green Bay Packers. In 1961, Gordon was an art student at St. Norbert College. He used to work as an assistant for the equipment manager of the Green Bay Packers Gerald “Dad” Braisher. That was when he was given a chance to design the team's logo.

The opportunity was provided to him but he had to make the logo under the supervision of Vince Lombardi, the then-coach of the team. In a video released by St. Norbert College on YouTube on 21 Jun 2013, Gorden shared some interesting details about his work.

"Dad came down from his meeting with (Vince) Lombardi with a piece of paper in his hand, and he said that Lombardi wants a logo ... and it’s going to be a ‘G’ in a football shape," Goron had said in the YouTube video. It took less than 24 hours for Gordon's design to get approved. And that was how the Packers' original logo came to birth.

Gordon's name and all his sketches are featured in the display of Packer's Hall of Fame museum at the Lambeau Field. The original 'G' of Gordon's logo was shaped round like a football. Over the years, he has been modified and currently is not a circular but an oval 'G'.

The 'G' in the logo is believed to be standing for greatness. While many fans believe that, the reality is different. In reality, the 'G' in the Green Bay Packers logo stands for 'Green Bay'. Does the University of Georgia pay royalties to use the “G” in its logo? No, the University of Georgia doesn't pay royalties to the Green Bay Packers.