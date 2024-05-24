Jim Ross is seen as one of the greatest commentators in professional wrestling, having lent his magical voice to WWE for over two decades. The Good Ol' JR is presently associated with AEW. He has remained with Tony Khan's company since its inception, but his appearance nowadays is sporadic due to aging and health issues.

Jim Ross took to X (formerly Twitter) to give a shocking update regarding his health. The 72-year-old wrote,

"Unexpected trip to ER IN Norman this morning. Shortness of breath. That's all for now".

He had to take a trip to the hospital due to breathing shortness. Seeing the tweet, a myriad of his peers from AEW and WWE wished for his speedy recovery. Wrestling fans also penned down their thoughts, wishing a quick recovery of the legendary commentator.

Jim Ross' past health issues

Health problems have been a long-standing issue in Jim Ross's life, dating back to the early 90s when he was at the pinnacle of his commentary career in WWE. He dealt with Bell's Palsy, which momentarily immobilized his muscles on the face. He was first diagnosed with this illness in 1994. As his facial muscles got affected, it also impacted his commentary in WWE.

The recent skin cancer posed another serious health challenge in his life. In 2021, when Ross was doing commentary for AEW in full swing, he announced that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

While he announced to be free of skin cancer in December 2021, he once again revealed earlier this year that he had another cancer treatment on his right hip, which turned out to be successful. Moreover, his vision was affected following an eye operation in 2018.

Will he ever do a full-time commentary?

Taking into account how Jim Ross's health has significantly deteriorated in recent years, it is not feasible to see him in a full-time role once again, whether in WWE or AEW. The quality of his commentary has taken a significant hit caused by speech issues due to Bell's Palsy. The WWE Hall of Famer's last notable television appearance was during Sting's farewell match at AEW Revolution 2024.

