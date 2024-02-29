What Happened to Paul Pogba? Former Man U Star Handed 4-Year Ban for Doping

Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba, who currently plays for Juventus has been banned for four years for testing positive in a doping test. He tested positive for testosterone last year, during Juventus’ first game of the season, in which he was benched and not used as a substitute.

Why has been Pogba suspended?

Paul had earlier received provisional suspension from NADO, Italy’s national anti-doping body, in September last year. He tested positive for testosterone after Juventus’ Italian Serie A season-opening game against Udinese ended on 20 August.

A month later, in September, a B sample also tested positive, confirming the presence of testosterone, after which he was provisionally suspended.

Pogba’s response to suspension

As per Pogba’s representative, the substance entered his body through a food supplement that was recommended to him by a doctor in the United States. A Juventus spokesperson told a leading news website, “This morning we received the notice from the anti-doping agency that [Pogba] has been disqualified for four years”.

Reportedly, Pogba will be appealing against the verdict to the court of arbitration for sport in Switzerland. If his appeal isn’t successful, he will not be able to play on the field until the year 2028. His contract with Juventus, worth a reported eight million euros, runs until 2026.

Pogba’s role in France, United and Juventus

The World Cup-winning star would turn 31 this year, hence, a ban of four years might mean that he doesn’t return to the field as his age might not permit him to play again. The French midfielder had recorded a goal, helping France register a 4-2 victory over Croatia during the FIFA World Cup Final in the year 2018, in Russia.

The French International has only made 10 appearances for Juventus, in his second stint with them, due to fitness concerns. An injury also kept him out of the French squad, in their campaign to defend their World Cup title at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

He was signed by Manchester United again in 2016, in a contract worth 105 million euros, and helped them win the Europa League and League Cup while playing under Jose Mourinho.

