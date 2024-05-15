Jey Uso Reveals Being Unaware of Plans for Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 40 Main Event Match: DEETS

This year's WrestleMania was undoubtedly one of the best showcases of immortals ever. The main spectacle this year was the saga between Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes. Fans witnessed some of the best moments this year in the ring, including the return of heel The Rock. Cody Rhodes finished his story and ended Roman Reigns's iconic four-year championship reign.

The ending of Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes was no less than the Avengers' End Game movie. To stop the combined force of Roman Reigns, The Rock and Bloodline, and Cody Rhodes from finishing his story, legends like The Undertaker, John Cena, and Seth Rollins returned, and finally, Cody Rhodes ended Roman Reigns' reign.

Recently, Main Event Jey Uso gave an interview on Mail Sport, where he revealed he didn't know what would happen in the Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 40 match.

Jey Uso said, "I didn't even know what was going down. They told me, this is your part; here's what you're going to do. I'm like, 'Alright, cool, I get to spear my brother off the stage, cool.' I'm so concentrated on my spot, then I don't know what's going down, then they tell me the rest of what's happening." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Further, while talking about his favorite moment of the match, Uso revealed, "I made sure after I did what I did to hurry up and kind of get to the back so I could continue watching the match because I automatically turned into a fan again. I think it was the best main event in WrestleMania ever. My favorite part might have been when Undertaker popped up."

Advertisement

When Will Roman Reigns return

Since losing his WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 40, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has not made a single television and proper public appearance; according to some earlier reports, Reigns is out on the break for an indefinite period.

WWE has already started building a significant storyline for Roman Reigns ahead of his return, where a new chapter of the Bloodline saga has unfolded; Solo Sikoa has formed his version of Bloodline and has disagreed to take orders from Roman Reigns now.

A popular WWE source, Xero News, has dropped a hint regarding Roman Reigns's WWE return. Xero posted two GIFs, one of Roman Reigns and another of the Summer Slam, which indicates Tribal Chief could return at Summer Slam 2024.

ALSO READ: Colby Covington Picks Charles Oliveira and Belal Muhammad for Next UFC Fight: DEETS