VIRAL VIDEO: US University graduate recreates Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 step while accepting his degree

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 fever is crossing borders after it became the most hyped movie from India this year. Recently, a young Allu Arjun fan bought the Pushpa craze at his post graduation ceremony in the US, where he performed a Pushpa 2 hook-step dance move when his name was called for felicitation.

The video went viral and the fan was congratulated by Allu Arjun's fans around the world.

Watch Pushpa 2 craze at US University

Young Allu Arjun fan Rahul Yadav stole the show at his post graduation ceremony in the US by performing the iconic hook step from Pushpa 2. Fans around the world are currently celebrating Pushpa 2 with trending hook steps as reels and dance videos. Rahul Yadav enthusiastically joined in by adding his own performance. Rahul was pursuing MS in an US university.

Pushpa 2 is generating huge excitement among the masses after the massive success of the first part and released promos of the second part. The sequel of Pushpa, promises to be even more spectacular.

The recently published promos have already gathered an unprecedented frenzy, more than that of the first part. Allu Arjun's unmatched style and swag continues to enthrall the audience, pulling them eagerly towards this much-awaited film, just like the Pushpa first part.

Pushpa 2 teaser

Allu Arjun returns as Pushpa Raj on August 15, 2024

Pushpa 2 follows in the footsteps of pan-Indian blockbusters like KGF 2 and Baahubali 2 and some even suggest that it has created even more anticipation so far. Audiences across the country are eagerly waiting for Pushpa's comeback, which is slated to happen on August 15 this year. Although the first movie of the Pushpa franchise was released in the middle of a pandemic, it managed to make waves across the country collecting huge numbers from box office.

With the release of Pushpa 2, expectations are high for record collections from the box office.

Apart from Allu Arjun, the film also stars Aavesham star Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in important roles. Music of the movie is composed by Devi Sri Prasad continuing the legacy of the first part. Pushpa 2 is director Sukumar and Allu Arjun's fourth collaboration, after Arya, Arya 2 and Pushpa.

