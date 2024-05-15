Olivia Dunne Reacts To Kate Upton’s Comeback On Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover for 60th Anniversary Edition

Earlier this week, the world heard that renowned model Kate Upton would return to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition to commemorate its 60th anniversary. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit posted a cover shot of Upton in a red bikini with a lengthy caption.

The caption read: “One of the most iconic models in SI Swimsuit history is Kate Upton whose first cover in 2012 stirred controversy. Despite her undeniable beauty and the fact that putting her on the front of the magazine was a no-brainer, the unexpected backlash over her body type prompted the brand to reevaluate who should be featured on future covers.”

In the caption further stated: “It feels fitting to have the catalyst for so much change back in a publication that now celebrates women from all walks of life, like a homecoming. It’s a full-circle moment.”

Olivia Dunne calls Kate Upton an ‘Icon’

The shot quickly became popular on social media, grabbing the attention of Olivia Dunne, a fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. The former LSU gymnast responded to the cover with one word: "icon."

Dunne, who shot for Sports Illustrated for the second year in a row, enjoyed her time with the team.

Dunne said, “SI Swim means to me being comfortable in your own skin and being undeniably you, which is something I still work on to this day.”

She added, “Body image is something that a lot of girls struggle with, especially young girls.”

Dunne continued, “In the sport of gymnastics, [body image is] a huge thing, and it’s something that I’m still working on to this day, being confident. But SI’s really helped me to see that it’s O.K. to not be perfect and to just be comfortable in your own skin.”

When will the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue be released?

The 60th anniversary issue of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue will be released on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. The issue’s 60th anniversary launch party will take place May 18 and May 19, 2024, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The festivities begin at 11 a.m. EST on Saturday, May 18, with the ‘Swimsuit Island Through the Decades Fan Experience.’ Guests could take part in Instagrammable picture opportunities and get gratis services.

The celebrations will continue at 11 a.m. EST on Sunday, May 19, also known as ‘Recover Like a Model Wellness Day.’

According to the magazine, guests will be able to "recover like a model" through a morning workout and meditation, as well as activities geared at improving overall mental and physical well-being. Lymphatic massages and IV drips will also be provided to guests.

Fans may purchase tickets to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island 2024, including weekend passes and single-ticket events.

A multi-day weekend pass is $125, with an added $200 VIP experience that includes admission to the SI Swimsuit After Hours party on Saturday, May 18, at the nearby DAER Nightclub. Single-day event tickets on Saturday and Sunday are $75.

