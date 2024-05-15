Andrew Garfield is in talks to star alongside Julia Roberts in a new thriller After the Hunt, directed by Luca Guadagnino.

Garfield, known for his roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the FX series Under the Banner of Heaven, is set to play a prominent role. Guadagnino, famous for movies like Call Me by Your Name and Suspiria, will direct the film. Here's all we know about the upcoming movie;

What is After the Hunt about?

While plot details about After the Hunt are kept under wraps, it is an “intense dramatic thriller,” reports Deadline. The story follows a university professor, played by Roberts, facing personal and professional challenges when a student accuses a colleague. The outlet reveals that “a star pupil levels an accusation against one her colleagues” Andrew Garfield could be the colleague but there is no revelation about who the student might be.

Julia Roberts, whose recent credits include Ticket to Paradise and Leave the World Behind, will also star in the thriller. The project reunites Guadagnino with Amazon MGM Studios, which released his recent film Challengers.

Julia Roberts, whose recent credits include Ticket to Paradise and Leave the World Behind, will also star in the thriller. The project reunites Guadagnino with Amazon MGM Studios, which released his recent film Challengers.

Andrew Garfield, represented by Gordon & French and CAA, is a two-time Oscar nominee. The movie's script is by Nora Garrett, with Roberts and Guadagnino joining as producers alongside Imagine Entertainment's Allan Mandelbaum and Brian Grazer.

Production is set to start this summer, following Imagine Entertainment's acquisition and development of the script earlier this year.

When does After the Hunt come out?

As for when the movie will come out, it's too early to say for sure. But since filming starts this summer, we might expect it to hit theaters around 2025. Keep an eye out for more updates on this exciting film!

Luca Guadagnino's upcoming projects

Luca Guadagnino is a busy filmmaker! Besides After the Hunt, he's also working on other exciting projects. One is an adaptation of a William S. Boroughs short story called Queer. In this film, Daniel Craig plays an American living in Mexico who falls for a younger man, played by Drew Starkey. Guadagnino is also working on Separate Rooms, based on a book by Pier Vittorio Tondelli, with Josh O'Connor possibly starring.

