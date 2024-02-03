What’s Next for Royal Rumble 2024 Winner Cody Rhodes After the Rock Replaced Him at WrestleMania 40?

Today at the first Road to WrestleMania 40 SmackDown after the Royal Rumble 2024 episode WWE universe has witnessed another major change in the landscape of WWE. where The American Nightmare announced he is stepping away and will not challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.



And the music of The Brahma Bull took over the arena. The Rock entered the ring and shook hands with Cody Rhodes and Rhodes left the ring. Roman Reigns and The Rock had an intense face-off and fans were screaming in anticipation.



Fans are sharing their mixed reaction to The Rock replacing Cody Rhodes. The major question that comes to the mind of fans is what’s next for recording-breaking Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes. Who will he possibly face at WrestleMania 40?



A recent report by Xero News suggests what could be the possible plans for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.



The report suggested the early plans for Cody Rhodes are he will be featured in the World Heavyweight Title picture.



And match could be Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre or Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn. WWE is planning for a major triple-threat match.

When will Cody Rhodes face Roman Reigns if not WrestleMania 40?

Cody Rhodes is undeniably the next megastar of WWE, his momentum in WWE since he made his return to WWE is incredible. He has only twice since he made his return to WWE. He broke the major Royal Rumble record of 26 years after he won Royal Rumble 2024 in a row.



Some recent reports suggest Cody Rhodes is still the favorite to dethrone Roman Reigns. Xero News has recently reported, that Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes could take place after Roman Reigns surpasses Hulk Hogan’s record. At the Saudi Arabia event.

When Cody Rhodes reacted to The Rock replacing him at WrestleMania 40

A couple of days back Cody Rhodes gave an interview with Bleacher Report where he talked about multiple things at one point he was asked about The Rock main-eventing WrestleMania 40 and replacing him to which he expressed his views.



“ Nothing but respect. I'm a Rock fan. I don't think he's the type that would come in & middle with a story that's been being told over the past two years. I think he's probably up to something else, but you never know with WWE.



What’s your reaction to The Rock vs. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes going into the World Heavyweight Championship picture? Comment down below.



