Priyanka Chopra's black peplum gown by Giorgio Armani is undoubtedly a look that will be etched in fashion history

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra stuns in videsh with her stellar fashion moments. The global icon dishes out fashionable looks like it is no big deal for her, and always leaves a mark! Whenever Priyanka is travelling somewhere, you can count on her to crank out multiple fashion moments even if it will be a short visit. Her recent visit to Rome was no exception as she served back-to-back looks.

Let’s take a closer look at her stunning looks all the way from Rome.

Priyanka’s all black look

Priyanka Chopra made a striking appearance at the event in a black Giorgio Armani gown. Her gown was nothing short of spectacular, featuring a peplum bodice adorned with shimmery accents all over giving it a sense of grandeur. Her gown had wide straps with a plunging neckline extended gracefully to her waist adding a hint of drama. The mermaid-shaped skirt flowed gracefully from the waist to the floor, creating an enchanting silhouette.

What set Priyanka's gown apart was its unique feature - pockets! The addition of pockets, every woman's favourite part of the outfit, was a delightful surprise but also added a practical element to it.

Priyanka’s accessories and glam

The Sky is Pink actress adorned a dazzling Bulgari sapphire and a diamond necklace around her neck, complementing it she wore a matching ring and diamond bracelet, each piece exuding opulence and luxury. Her choice of footwear was equally chic, opting for classic black Louboutin heels.

For her makeup, Priyanka went for the glamorous goddess look with bright pink glossy lipstick to make her lips stand out. She went for kohl-rimmed eyes and a feathered brow look. A tinge of highlighter on her cheek blended with the natural flush of red gave her skin a nice sheen. Lastly, she left her hair rather subtly curled to match the overall theme of her dress.

Priyanka Chopra’s Street style look

Before dazzling at the event, the actress was spotted on the streets of Rome showcasing her street style. She donned a chic grey bodycon dress layered with a stylish chequered blazer, striking the perfect balance between chic and casual.

To complete her look, she paired the outfit with comfortable brown sneakers, adding a touch of laid-back charm. She carried a sleek black purse. For accessories, the Love Again actress opted for dainty earrings and a delicate pendant, adding subtle yet refined accents to her look.

Her makeup was kept minimal, enhancing her natural beauty with just a hint of gloss and a touch of blush. Her hair was left open, cascading gently over her shoulders.

Once again, global icon Priyanka Chopra showed how influential she is in the world of fashion and a trendsetter for millions of women around the world with an embodiment of stylish and charming looks.

