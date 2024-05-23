Chris Pratt Reveals Taking Parenting Advice From His Mother-In-Law Maria Shriver; Calls Her ‘A Living Saint’

Chris Pratt reveals he is taking parenting advice from his mother-in-law, Maria Shriver. The Garfield actor shares two daughters with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and has an 11-year-old son from his previous marriage with Anna Faris. During his appearance on the Today show, Pratt shared that Shriver is a living saint, and he loves to take advice from her.

Moreover, the Marvel star claimed that he loves being a girl dad and talked about the bonding between his two girls.

What did Chris Pratt say about his mother-in-law?

In conversation with Hoda Kotb on the Today Show, Pratt showered praise on Maria Shriver. Pratt said, "Oh my gosh. I mean, she’s like a living saint. I feel that. And she’s funny, accessible, and brilliant. She’s so involved in the lives of her children.”

Speaking of his mother-in-law raising four kids, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor claimed, "She's raised four—she and Arnold [Schwarzenegger] have raised four amazing kids. And that's not always an easy thing to do. You see people in Hollywood or people who've got, like, a lot of privilege, and they end up kind of raising rotten kids. So I just want to kind of ask her everything. 'What'd you do? How did you do? How did you not spoil them? How did you not ruin them?'"

Pratt also shared that he shares incredible respect for Shriver, as everybody in the room stands up when she enters, and that his mother-in-law believes in respect and manners.

What values did Chris Pratt receive from Maria Shriver?

In the interview, the Parks and Recreation actor claimed that there are some values he would want his kids to possess from their grandmother. Pratt said, “I think she holds them accountable. You know, when Maria walks in the room, you stand up. She’s big on manners and she’s big on accountability.

He further added, "And she’s deeply rooted in her faith, and these are all things that I definitely want to take and implement in the rearing of our children.”

On the work front, The Marvel actor is preparing for the release of Garfield, where he has lent his voice to the lead character. Garfield will hit theaters on May 24.

