SEVENTEEN's vocal unit serenades fans in fun-filled and emotive Cheers to Youth music video: WATCH

SEVENTEEN has just dropped the enchanting music video for Cheers to Youth, fulfilling fans' anticipation. Featuring the group's vocal unit, the song delivers a fun-filled melody and captivating vocals for their beloved CARATs.

In addition, SEVENTEEN also treated fans with the release of the hip-hop unit's LALALI and the performance unit's SPELL music videos.

On May 23, SEVENTEEN gifted their dedicated fanbase, known as CARATs, with a touching and uplifting music video for Cheers to Youth, featuring the group's vocal unit comprising Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK and Seungkwan. This enchanting piece serves as an emotional tribute to the teenage years, resonating with themes of self-discovery and development.

Watch the music video for SEVENTEEN’s Cheers to Youth here:

Penned and composed by Woozi and Bumzu, the song evokes a sense of nostalgic contemplation, reminiscent of SEVENTEEN's past hits like Hello and HEADLINER. The heartfelt performances by DK and Seungkwan infuse each lyric with raw emotion, captivating listeners and drawing them into the melody's spell. The lyrics themselves beautifully encapsulate the essence of growing up, acknowledging the ups and downs of a youth's journey with grace and sincerity. It's a reminder to cherish every moment that shapes our lives, urging viewers to reflect on their own experiences while navigating the complexities of adolescence.

In addition to Cheers to Youth, SEVENTEEN previously treated fans to the release of music videos for the hip-hop unit's LALALI and the performance unit's SPELL, further showcasing the group's versatility and talent across different musical genres. Overall, the release of these captivating visuals reaffirms SEVENTEEN's unwavering commitment to delivering heartfelt music that resonates deeply with their audience.

SEVENTEEN returned with 17 IS RIGHT HERE on April 29

SEVENTEEN's latest album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE, unveiled on April 29, 2024, presents a captivating odyssey through the group's musical evolution. Boasting an extensive collection of 33 tracks, including Korean adaptations of their Japanese hits and previously unreleased gems, the album stands as a veritable treasure trove for fans.

The lead single, MAESTRO, sets the stage with its infectious melody and poignant lyrics, serving as a testament to SEVENTEEN's distinctive sound and artistry. Accompanied by visually stunning music videos, the album's launch shattered records, reaffirming SEVENTEEN's stature as a seminal force in the dynamic landscape of K-pop.