Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput reviews ‘hard hitting’ Laapataa Ladies; lauds Pratibha Rantta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel

Kiran Rao’s second directorial project Laapataa Ladies is getting big love from audience and critics alike for making a movie that heals souls. Among the many celebs who showered praise on the team for creating a masterpiece of sorts is Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira.

In her review of the film, Mira Kapoor called it ' gentle, hard-hitting film’. Read on!

Mira Kapoor reviews Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies

Directed by Kiran Rao and co-produced by Aamir Khan, Laapataa Ladies was first screened at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival last year and was released theatrically on March 1, 2024. Since then, positive reviews and good word of mouth have been pouring in for the film.

Now, social media star and Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput heaped praise on the film calling it a ‘gentle, hard hitting film’ in her review. Taking to social media, she reposted glimpses of the movie and quoted the popular dialogue “Agar tum nahi milti toh humein hum nahi milte” from it.

She further wrote, "She added, "Such a gentle, hard hitting film… emotions that speak volumes. Laapataa Ladies has become one of my favorite films. @raodyness @pratibha_ranta so refreshingly real @ss_this_side man… Deepak's innocent love… that's what love is."

She also lauded the main stars of the film, Pratibha Rantta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel and Rao. In her following IG story, she continued, “@nitanshigoelofficial and the entire cast. This movie is (hand heart emoji).”

Take a look:

Janhvi Kapoor calls Laapataa Ladies ‘special movie’

A couple of days ago, Janhvi Kapoor also took to social media to pen an appreciation post for the makers of the movie. The Bawaal actress wrote on her Instagram stories, “@pratibha_ranta your silent strength, @nitanshigoelofficial your innocence and heartwarming smile, @ss_this_side your honestly and disarming humor! Hats off to you guys and @raodyness mam for making such a beautiful work of art. Such a special movie and such special performances. Heart is full (red heart emojis).”

Laapataa Ladies narrates the life and struggles of two brides who get lost while going to their new home. It also stars Abhay Dubey, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan in key roles.

