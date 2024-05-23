9 Blouse back designs inspired by Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ananya Panday, and others to steal spotlight at every event

When it comes to traditional attire like sarees or lehengas, the blouse is an essential component that adds grace and charm to the look. While the front design of the blouse often gets a lot of attention, the back design is equally crucial in elevating the beauty of the outfit.

In recent times, the back designs of blouses have undergone a huge transformation as they blend traditional and modern aesthetics.

If you are looking for back designs for an upcoming wedding or family event, look no further than our Bollywood celebs, because their impeccable sense of style has not only influenced the silver screen but has also trickled down to the wardrobes of millions of fans.

Let's delve into some of the most captivating blouse back designs that have been inspired by Bollywood celebrities, perfect for elevating your saree or lehenga ensemble.

Halter-neck blouse design with knot detailing

When it comes to saree blouse designs, the halter neck style with knot detailing on the neck and back, like Deepika Padukone, can give your traditional attire a modern touch. This will give your saree a flattering silhouette and will also beautifully showcase shoulders and collars while providing ample support. The high neckline elongates the upper body, creating a graceful and poised appearance that complements various saree styles. The knots will also serve as focal points, stylishly drawing attention. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Low-cut blouse back design

For those who want to add a hint of allure, a low-cut blouse is the epitome of sensuality. You can opt for a deep neckline that gracefully plunges down your back, accentuating your curves. Whether you prefer a subtle V-shape or a daring scoop neckline, like Karisma Kapoor, choose a design that will complement your body type. You can elevate your blouse with intricate embellishments. Experiment with different strap styles and tie-up details to customise your low-cut back blouse. This can be the perfect wedding back blouse design, making you the centre of attention.

Backless blouse with knot

Wearing a backless blouse is like saying, ‘Look at me’ without being too loud, and when you add a knot to it, it becomes more eye-catching. The knot will add a little twist to it and will make the blouse stand out even more. The best part about a knotted backless blouse like Kriti is that you can wear it anywhere. Whether you're going to a wedding or a party, it works. Pair it with a traditional saree or a modern lehenga, and you're good to go. Even with a skirt or pants, it adds a touch of elegance.

Scoop-backless blouse

The scoop backless blouse design comes with a graceful neckline at the front and a daringly low back. This blouse style is a favourite for those who want to make a statement. One of the best things about this scoop neckline is its versatility. Whether you're attending a formal event, a casual gathering, or a festive celebration, this blouse style effortlessly transitions from day to night. Pair it with a traditional saree like Janhvi Kapoor for a classic ethnic look, or team it with a lehenga for a more contemporary vibe.

Bow-back blouse design

A bow-back blouse design like Madhuri Dixit is one such design that offers a touch of whimsy with an eye-catching accent at the back. Whether tied into a dainty bow or crafted into a voluminous statement piece, the bow-back blouse exudes an air of romance and elegance. You can pair such a blouse with a flowing skirt or saree, and it’s perfect for attending a wedding, a garden party, or a dinner date. It is sure to make a statement.

Advertisement

3D floral design

A 3d floral blouse back design like Tamannaah Bhatia is a prime example of innovation and can add a touch of playfulness to it. You can opt for a noodle strap or wide strap blouse and add 3D floral intricate detailing to it. And it is surprisingly versatile. Whether you are attending a formal event, a daytime celebration, or a romantic date night, this design can be tailored to suit any occasion, and it is sure to turn heads wherever you go.

Illusion blouse back

Illusion blouse back like Rakul Preet Singh's, is crafted from sheer fabric such as chiffon or net and creates a tantalising glimpse of the skin, adding a sense of charm to it. It's a subtle yet seductive way to show your back without revealing too much. You can pair an illusion-back blouse at a formal event, a casual gathering, or a romantic date night, and it can be paired with a traditional saree or flowy skirt for a modern twist.

Square blouse back design

A square-shaped blouse back like Samantha’s, offers a bold and confident look. Unlike traditional rounded or V-shaped backs, the square back creates a sharp and angular silhouette that is both flattering and eye-catching. Free from frills and embellishments, this blouse style allows the clean lines and structured shape to take centre stage, making it perfect for showcasing luxurious fabrics and intricate detailing.

Double-string blouse

A double-string blouse back design like Ananya Panday means two slender strings that gracefully adorn the back. Whether they intertwine in an intricate pattern or simply cross over each other, these strings create a captivating visual effect that instantly draws attention. Pair it with a traditional saree for a touch of ethnic elegance, or team it with a chic skirt for a modern twist, or you can also pair it with a lehenga and dupatta.

Incorporating these stunning blouse back designs inspired by Bollywood celebrities into your saree or lehenga ensemble is sure to make you stand out with style and charm. Whether you prefer a backless blouse like Deepika Padukone or a bold knot design favoured by Kriti Sanon, there's a design to suit every taste and occasion. So, channel your inner Bollywood diva and make a fashion statement that is as timeless as it is mesmerising.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Channel your inner Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with these 6 makeup tips in 2024