EXO’s Suho announces Europe concert dates and cities for Welcome to Su:Home solo tour; DETAILS inside

Suho of EXO has officially revealed his much-awaited Welcome to Su:Home solo performance, which will take place in Europe. The singer-actor will be touring around the continent. This will be his second Su:Home concert, following the Asian leg.

Su:Home concert dates and cities

On May 23, Suho announced the dates and cities for his European concert tour. He will begin the tour in London, performing at the Indigo at the O2 on September 10.

The tour will then continue to Paris at L'Olympia on September 12, Düsseldorf at the Meh on September 14, and Berlin at the Columbiahalle on September 16. It will conclude in Warsaw at the Stodola Club on September 18.

Meanwhile, Suho is starring in the series Missing Crown Prince. The storyline is a Joseon-era romantic comedy that follows a crown prince mistakenly kidnapped by the family of the woman he is betrothed to. As they flee for their lives, a romance begins to blossom between them.

More about Suho

Suho, whose real name is Kim Jun Myeon, is the leader of the K-pop group EXO and its sub-unit EXO-K. He joined SM Entertainment as a trainee at 16 after being discovered by a street casting manager in 2006. EXO debuted in 2012 with the EP Mama, quickly becoming one of the most successful boy groups.

Suho made his acting debut in the 2016 independent film One Way Trip, which premiered at the Busan International Film Festival. The same year, he released a duet with EXO member Chen titled Beautiful Accident.

His acting career continued with roles in projects such as Rich Man, Student A, and Behind Your Touch. He also starred in the musical The Man Who Laughs and the Korean production of Mozart, earning praise for his performances.

In 2020, Suho debuted as a solo artist with the EP Self-Portrait and its lead single, Let's Love, which topped the Gaon Album Chart and won all three major South Korean music shows during its release week. After completing his mandatory military service from May 14, 2020, to February 14, 2022, Suho released his second mini-album, Grey Suit, on April 4, 2022.

