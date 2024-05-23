Samantha Ruth Prabhu in her denim bralette and beige pants makes a fierce statement we cannot get enough of

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the beloved Indian celebrity, has been enchanting hearts not only with her acting prowess but also with her impeccable fashion sense. The actress has elevated her style, and if you look at her Instagram, you will see that she posts a lot of pictures of her in sexy pant suits and dresses.

Recently, when it is already quite hot, Samantha is setting fire with her latest picture, making us all gasp. Let's take a look at her latest look, which might make you feel just like us. Take cues

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest look

In the pictures seen online, Samantha shines in a sleeveless blue denim under-bust bralette with a deep, sweetheart neckline, highlighting her incredible figure and hinting at her toned midriff.

She complimented her stylish top with sheer beige-coloured floor-length pants, which featured floral embroidered detailing and teased a hint of skin. Both pieces hail from the renowned brand Dhruv Kapoor.

Samantha’s accessories and glam

Samantha opted for a chic silver chain for accessories, drawing attention to her neckline and enhancing her ensemble without overpowering it. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

In the make-up department, the Oh Baby actress wore a radiant base highlighting her natural glow, giving her complexion a luminous and flawless finish. She opted for a coral lipstick. The actress went for a rosy blush to add glow to her cheeks.

Advertisement

For her eyes, the actress chose to go for a classic yet striking look with kohl-rimmed eyes, adding definition to her eyes. Completing her makeup, Samantha tied her hair in a neat bun.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s bold look

Before her latest stylish ensemble, the Super Deluxe actress made a bold statement in a striking black pantsuit from Gucci, showcasing her fierce and fabulous fashion. In this head-turning look, Samantha opted for a sleek black blazer, boldly worn without a shirt underneath. The plunging neckline of the unbuttoned blazer accentuated her décolletage, adding a touch of boldness to the ensemble.

Paired with the blazer, Samantha chose tailored black pants that perfectly complemented the sleek silhouette of the outfit, creating a chic appearance from head to toe.

With her hair styled in loose waves and her makeup kept minimal yet glamorous, Samantha allowed the boldness of her outfit to take centre stage, highlighting her natural beauty and fearless attitude.

This time, Samantha’s latest outfit is proof of her fashion prowess, both in front of the camera and in everyday life, as fans wait with bated breath for her next spectacular look. As a fashion icon, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always shown her penchant for experimentation without a doubt and is an inspiration to many around the globe.

ALSO READ: Did you notice Mouni Roy's unique pants with a wrap twist? Her latest airport look is all things comfy