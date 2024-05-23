Imagine a splash of vibrant blooms against a rich purple canvas. That's the magic Janhvi Kapoor conjured in her recent ethnic look. This classy piece totally stood out from her other cricket-themed promotional outfits, while promoting her upcoming movie, Mr. And Mrs. Mahi, with Rajkummar Rao. We loved this celestial ensemble worn by the diva.

So, why don’t we zoom in and take a look at the Mili actress’ ethnic ensemble to get inspired by her styling choices?

Janhvi Kapoor’s purple floral ethnic look:

The Dhadak actress always loves to make a fashionable mark with her exquisite and amazing fashion statements. The diva recently took quite a refreshing detour as she stepped into the spotlight, wearing a breathtaking pastel purple-hued lehenga set adorned with dark purple floral embroidery. This beautiful piece was a total work of art, and its style made it perfect for summer.

The lively flowers injected a burst of elegance into the Roohi actress’ lehenga, lending it a rather joyful and alluring aura. The stylish lehenga set featured a form-fitting blouse with a chic yet striking design. The classy piece also had dark purple florals scattered throughout the same. It also featured a plunging neckline and a full-sleeved design. This added a sultry twist to the whole piece. The matching blouse created a cohesive look, helping the diva flaunt her enviable curves. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bawaal actress further paired this with a beautiful floor-length lehenga skirt with the same print. It also had a beautifully pleated design that made it look all the more amazing. This high-waisted skirt with its free-flowing silhouette also elevated the whole look. It also twirled dramatically with the actress as she moved around, with grace and charm.

She totally took florals to the next level with this one. Lastly, the actress added a pastel lavender sheer netted dupatta to complete the whole look. The edges of this piece also had a swirly scalloped design that elevated its look. What a pretty addition! She completed her look with matching strappy sandals.

Janhvi Kapoor’s glam and accessories picks:

For this ethnic ensemble, Janhvi Kapoor graced her fingers with multiple gold rings. She also added a minimalistic gold earring with a matching dazzling choker-like necklace that simply rocked. These statement-worthy pieces definitely added some much-needed bling factor to her beautiful purple ensemble.

In terms of beauty, the actress kept it natural-looking with a radiant base subtly blushed cheeks, and pretty nude lipstick. She also accentuated her eyes with subtle eyeshadow, volumizing mascara, and sleek eyeliner. Her make-up perfectly complemented her accessories and the outfit.

As for her hairstyle, Janhvi left her dark locks open and styled them into an effortlessly manageable naturally wavy hairstyle with a side parting. It allowed her luscious locks to cascade down her back and frame her gorgeous face beautifully.

Take some inspiration from Janhvi’s look to add a touch of floral magic to your wedding season wardrobe. So, what did you think of Janhvi Kapoor’s look? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Channel your inner Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with these 6 makeup tips in 2024