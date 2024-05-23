Kajal Aggarwal serves us double dose of denim but it comes with a unique fashion surprise

Kajal Aggarwal is currently busy promoting her latest movie Satyabhama and for the promotion of the film, the actress has been stepping out in a series of breathtaking outfits, making her every appearance a fashion statement. Recently, she gave a fresh twist to the classic denim-on-denim trend and we can't stop talking about it.

Denim-on-denim has been a beloved fashion choice in the fashion scene for quite some time. However, Kajal Aggarwal has taken this trend to the next level, adding her unique flair to it. Let’s take a close look at her outfit.

Kajal Aggarwal’s denim on denim look

For the recent event, the Sita actress opted for a striking denim ensemble from the brand Oshin. She wore a low-waist denim skirt that boasted felled seam details and a centre-back slit, adding a modern twist to the classic denim skirt. The skirt highlighted her frame beautifully and also gave it an elongated touch.

Pairing perfectly with the skirt, the actress opted for a snug-fit denim top, also from Oshin. The top featured felled seam details and a raw hem, giving it an edgy and contemporary tone. The contrasting top stitch detail added a subtle yet chic element to the outfit, making it stand out even more.

To add an extra layer of style and a hint of contrast, the actress wore a check button shirt underneath her denim top. The shirt featured a ruffled neckline and cuff collars, which provided a unique twist to not only the denim-on-denim trend but also Kajal’s knack for mixing textures and patterns.

Kajal Aggarwal’s accessories and glam

The Singham actress opted for make-up in muted tones to complement her denim-on-denim fit. She chose an earthy brown lipstick and eyeshadow in a similar shade, creating a cohesive and natural look. kohl on her eyes and neatly drawn brows added definition and the blushed cheeks blended with highlighter gave her face a fresh and radiant glow. She left her hair open, styled in soft waves. For accessories, Kajal opted for a golden cuff on her wrist. Her choice of olive-green Mary Jane heels provided a chic and unexpected pop of colour, completing her outfit with finesse.

The outfits Kajal Aggarwal is wearing while promoting Satyabhama are turning into a sensation. Her most recent one, the Denim-on-denim outfit, is quite perfect in terms of styling and fashion. People are eagerly expecting more of her fashion moments and she surely will not disappoint them either on or off the screen.

