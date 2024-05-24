PICS: Swara Bhasker's dad introduces actress's 8-month-old daughter Raabiyaa to 'majesty of the Arabian Sea'

Swara Bhasker's wedding with political activist Fahad Ahmad was a family affair, unlike some Bollywood shaadis. However, the actress has never shied away from giving a peek at her new life as a mom since she delivered her daughter Raabiyaa.

Eight months ago, the baby was welcomed into the couple’s life and changed it for good. Check out some of the family glimpses with the toddler.

Swara Bhasker marks Raabiyaa turning 8 months old overlooking the setting sun

Raabiya is the cute little munchkin who brought light and sparkle into the lives of actress Swara Bhasker and her husband, Fahad Ahmad. Born on September 23, last year, the baby is growing faster than her parents would want her to.

Today, she turned 8-month-old. Hence, her mommy dearest decided to take her out for a stroll with her grandparents. The Veere Di Wedding, actress, took to her Instagram stories and dropped multiple glimpses of the family fun they had overlooking the setting sun.

Take a look:

The first picture shows Swara playing with the baby by the Arabian Sea. She wrote on it, “8 months of my heart beating outside my body.” She also tagged daddy Fahad on the post. Next up is another glimpse of the child that made us go ‘awww’. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

She also posted a precious image of Raabiyaa and her grandfather enjoying the wind and nature. Describing the photo, the actress wrote, “The sailor introducing his granddaughter to the majesty of the Arabian Sea.” Raabiyaa’s Tata and Nani also lovingly posed with her. Finally, a family picture that will straight up go to their book of wonderful memories.

Take a look:

Exactly a month ago, on this day, when she turned 7 months old, Swara dropped an adorable video on Instagram that gave her fans a glimpse of her daughter’s playtime. Along with the video, she penned a warm note that read, “My heart is seven months old today and my eyes are nearly gouged out and my face has been clawed multiple times! The feral creature I’ve birthed is learning to use her paws! #7months.”

Daddy Fahad got jealous watching the mom-daughter vibing together. He commented on the post, “Feeling happy, blessed and obsessed with this video. Aur ha jealous bhi @reallyswara.”

Take a look:

Swara Bhasker will be next seen in Mrs Falani.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker's ‘Veeres for life’ moment makes Rhea Kapoor nostalgic