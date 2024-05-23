Find Out How Antonio Brown Became Bankrupt After Losing USD 88 Million, Leaving Him With Only USD 50,000

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of sexual assault

Antonio Brown, a former NFL star wide receiver, earned over $88 million during his career. However, despite his substantial earnings, Brown recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, claiming he has less than $50,000 in assets. His financial downfall is a complex story involving numerous factors, including taxes, legal issues, and mismanagement of funds.

Tax obligations: A significant reduction in earnings

Although Brown's reported earnings were $88 million, a significant portion of this amount was reduced due to various taxes:

- Federal Income Taxes (10-37%)

- State Income Taxes (0-13.3%)

- Jock Taxes (0-13.3%)

- FICA Taxes (1.45% & 6.2%)

These tax obligations typically leave professional athletes with only 50-60% of their reported salaries. In Brown's case, this meant he likely retired with around $50 million after taxes.

In addition to taxes, Brown also had to pay agent fees, which typically range from 1.5-3% of earnings. After accounting for these fees, his remaining income would be further reduced, contributing to the overall decrease in his net worth.

January 2020: Assault and battery case

In January 2020, Brown was arrested after failing to pay $4,000 to a moving company whose driver sued him for assault and battery. This incident resulted in an eight-game suspension and a $1.2 million judgment against him.

April 2021: Sexual assault settlement

Brown settled a sexual assault case with his former trainer in April 2021. While the settlement details are private, it is known that he previously denied a $2.7 million offer and was ordered to pay $100,000 for breaking confidentiality.

September 2021: Marketing firm lawsuit

In September 2021, KBC Marketing sued Brown for failing to pay his agent over $2 million in earnings, seeking $100,000 in damages.

Financial mismanagement and poor investments

Brown's financial situation was also impacted by poor investment decisions and mismanagement of funds. In March 2023, Brown purchased 47.5% of the Albany Empire for $350,000. However, the team was expelled from the National Arena League after Brown failed to pay a $1,000 fine. Additionally, he did not pay his coaches and staff, although no lawsuit was filed.

Unpaid debts and legal judgments

Brown accumulated a significant amount of unpaid debts and legal judgments over the years. In April 2023, Brown was sued by a celebrity jeweler for failing to return two diamond fingers valued at $500,000 each. A judge ordered him to pay $1.1 million.

According to the Times Union, Brown's bankruptcy filing on May 15 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of Florida revealed that he owes nearly $3 million to eight creditors. His outstanding debts include over $100,000 in credit card debt, $296 to a plumber and various unpaid wages to private chefs and moving companies

Brown has also been unable to pay at least three six-figure civil suits he has lost, further contributing to his financial woes and leaving him with only $50,000 in his bank account.

