Beetlejuice 2 TRAILER: Michael Keaton Reprises His Role As The Mischievous Spirit Alongside Jenna Ortega

Beetlejuice reawakens!

The demented troublemaker who was put to rest in the previous film is back to haunt the family after Astrid Deetz (Jenna Ortega) accidentally summons him! Beetlejuice Beetlejuice takes a leap from the last film’s event. Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) now has a rebellious daughter played by Wednesday actress and ultimate scream queen, which makes the sequel more thrilling!

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer is out

The Deetz family was haunted by the mischievous ghost for years until they finally got rid of him, or that’s what they believed. The sequel shows Lydia and Astrid recovering from a death in the family, while the former tells the forbidden tale of Beetlejuice.

Despite being warned not to take the spirit’s name three times, Astrid, being the rebellious kid she is, does it anyway and summons Beetlejuice back to life! The ghost returns and says the most hysterical line in the trailer—”the juice is loose!”

What’s the story of Beetlejuice 2?

The sequel hints that the Deetz family is on a mission to restore peace and harmony. “The living, the dead… can they coexist? That’s what we’re here to find out,” Lydia says in the trailer.

Things unravel when Astrid discovers the portal to the afterlife hidden in the basement and says his name three times.

The trailer looks eye-catching with the star-studded ensemble dressed in gory and distressed clothes. Written by Wednesday screenwriters Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the film stars William Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, Catherine O’Hara, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Justin Theroux, and the legendary Michael Keaton.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will hit the theatres on September 6.