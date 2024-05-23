Shraddha Kapoor shows how to up a basic look with blazer and accessorize for summer brunch

Trust in Shraddha Kapoor, the champion of effortless dressing, to show us how to elevate classic ensembles with thoughtful details. The Stree starlet loves putting together wardrobe staples in elegant and fresh ways.

Her recent lavish brunch look showed us how to expertly accessorize the sophisticated white blazer by pairing it with dainty jewelry and good old denim. Here’s how she turned a timeless white blazer into a modern fashion statement that’s super chic and perfect for an elevated summer look.

Shraddha’s white blazer is the perfect blank canvas for accessories

Shraddha’s look began with the impeccable double-breasted white blazer, clothing synonymous with sophistication and versatility. It serves as an ideal blank canvas, which allows endless styling possibilities.

Slightly oversized, relaxed yet tailored to perfection, her crisp white blazer boasts clean lines and a streamlined silhouette that's universally flattering. An excellent choice to add fineness and flair to your outfit, a white blazer like Shraddha's will undoubtedly take your summer style to the next level.

Shraddha layers dainty necklaces and earrings, infusing elegance into her tailored look

To give the structured blazer a feminine touch, Shraddha layers on two dainty necklaces that complement each other. She opted for minimalist pieces - a string of delicate pearls, and a gold necklace with a sparkling oval-shaped pendant for a pared-back graceful aesthetic. This subtle yet impactful element draws attention to her neckline without overwhelming the outfit. Layering multiple delicate chains of varying lengths creates depth and intrigue, giving the blazer an even more refined look.

Shraddha’s golden hoops strike a balance between simplicity and glamor. The gold hoop earrings, encrusted with super petit pearls added a hint of glamour, catching the light beautifully, and mirroring the layered gold and pearl necklaces she wore. By choosing jewelry that is not overly ostentatious, Shraddha ensured that the overall look remained classy and cohesive. Three small sparkly gold studs on her pierced lobes added just the right amount of pizzazz.

Shraddha edges up her sophisticated look with a denim bag and white sunglasses

Pairing the white blazer with denim is a masterstroke in blending formal and casual styles. Shraddha paired her white blazer and delicate accessories with the Balenciaga Le Cagole Denim Hobo Bag that comes with an adorable mirror heart charm. The denim adds a nonchalant, modern vibe, making her ensemble perfect for a luxe brunch affair. The matching white wayfarer sunglasses tie the whole look together with a chic bow.

Shraddha’s perfectly accessorized white blazer look is definitely on point for a seven-course brunch. The outfit is a harmonious balance between structured silhouettes, delicate jewels, and grungy denim, showing us an ingenious way to adapt power dressing for an elevated casual style.

Take style cues from Shraddha Kapoor on how to infuse freshness into our wardrobe staples and create a summer brunch look that leaves no crumbs.

What do you think about Shraddha’s white blazer look? Leave a comment to share your views with us.

