Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Are Perfecting a SURPRISE Move to Clinch Super Bowl LIX

The Kansas City Chiefs have been the best team in the NFL for the past few seasons. They made it to four Super Bowl games and won three of those. They defended their title against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LVIII. Although they were trailing with just five seconds on the clock, Mahomes’ pass was converted into a touchdown by Mecole Hardman to win the game 25-22.

Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs star Quarterback, isn’t satisfied with back-to-back titles. He wants to step up the game and win it again next year. The Chiefs would become the first team in NFL history to complete a 3-peat. Mahomes and Kelce are practicing a surprise move for the upcoming season.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s Secret Move

Mahomes is 3x Super Bowl MVP, besides being the 2x NFL MVP. He has entered the debate for the greatest player of all time at the age of 28. However, he admits he is far from catching up with Tom Brady’s legacy.

The Chiefs' star quarterback has achieved a lot in his career. His plays have been appreciated by fans, coaches, and players alike. But one thing we haven't seen him doing much is a behind-the-back pass. Mahomes has mastered the art of no-look passes, and fans might witness his behind-the-back passes this season.

Mahomes Thoughts on Behind-the-Back Pass

Despite winning the Super Bowl, Patrick believes the Chiefs weren’t that great offensively last season. He took the blame on himself, revealing that if it had been up to head coach Andy Reid, he might have thrown a behind-the-back pass already. Reid wants Mahomes to pull off the special move more than anyone in the world.

Mahomes added that it’s not a coaching thing and that his lack of confidence is stopping him. He is hopeful that he will execute the move this season. Patrick Mahomes wants to throw his behind-the-back pass to none other than Travis Kelce. The quarterback feels Kelce is the best at judging that kind of pass.