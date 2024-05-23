Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is synonymous with radiant beauty and flawless makeup looks. From bold red lips to smokey eyes, she effortlessly embodies elegance and she never goes wrong with her makeup. But achieving that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan glow isn't just about using the right products; it's about embracing her signature techniques and finding what makes you feel confident. Want to elevate your makeup routine and achieve that signature Aishwarya glow? Look no further, we’ve got your back.

Let’s delve into the Bollywood icon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s top makeup secrets so that you can channel the Dhoom 2 actress’ beauty looks.

6 essential makeup tips from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s beauty arsenal:

Red lipstick will never let you down:

The Devdas actress always loves to elevate all of her makeup looks with her signature red lipstick. This is because she truly believes in the power of the dark and vibrant hue. It can easily upgrade even the most basic and minimalistic makeup looks and take them to the next level. The best part about this beautiful color is that it actually works well for all skin tones, and therefore, you need this in your makeup kit. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

A sleek eyeliner can really define your eyes:

Aishwarya’s always making sure that she keeps her eyes well-defined and accentuated with the power of bold black eyeliner. She always applies a thin and sleek line of eyeliner with a sharp cat-eye style twist. This modern wing can not only upgrade your makeup look but also add some much-needed drama to your makeup. You can also turn it into a sharper and more dramatic wing to add some pizzazz to your look.

Advertisement

Glossy lips can elevate any look:

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress truly believes that if your lipstick game is on point, you can basically win the world. She constantly chooses to make a nice case of glossy perfection with her lips, to take her look to the next level. We also adore the fact that these glossy lips can help balance out your look. Therefore, add a nice layer of lipgloss to your lip color and make any look flawless.

Try minimal makeup looks with vibrant shades:

Aishwarya is always making sure that she wears the most stylish and unique fashion picks. Be it her casual and comfortable day-to-day looks, her party-ready fits, stylish red carpet looks, and of course, even her stylish ethnic and elegant looks, she always nails the look. She also dares to wear vibrant and unique shades, and with such looks, she usually opts to keep her makeup minimalistic. This balances out the overall vibe.

Keep your blush and back game on point:

The Ponniyin Selvan: II actress always nails her makeup looks by making sure that she keeps her blush and bake game on point. From picking just the right shade of blush for your skin tone to contouring and highlighting your cheekbones just the right way, this is super essential to rock your makeup look. Lastly, remember to add some makeup-fixing powder and bake your look to make sure it stays for the longest period of time.

Don’t be scared to experiment with lip shades:

One of the most essential things that Aishwarya believes in, is to never be rigid. She dares to experiment with unique and unexpected lipsticks. From red, purple, and pinks to even nudes and browns, she always knows just how to slay the makeup look. So, remember to make sure you keep your look fresh by experimenting with unique hues. After all, we all deserve a touch of colorful classiness.

So, now that you have these amazing tips, are you feeling inspired to up your makeup game, the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan way? After all, there’s no better way to up your makeup look with an incomparable level.

Advertisement

Which one of her looks is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday shows how to nail red carpet look in strapless gown with bustier neckline