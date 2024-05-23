Udonis Haslem Reveals Reason Behind LeBron James Being Upset Before Game 6 Against Boston in 2012; Deets Inside

There have been historical examples of individual performances where a player keeps his team from losing or pulls off a stunning comeback victory. But LeBron James's miraculous and pivotal performance in Game 6 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals preserved the Miami Heat dynasty.

The greatness of James' pre-game speech, on-court performance, and his drive to leave his mark on the game were all discussed by Mike Miller and Udonis Haslem in the most recent episode of The OGs podcast. Both players were fortunate enough to witness the chaos caused by The King while playing for the Heat.

What Did Haslem Say About James?

Teams facing elimination from the playoffs, particularly those who have led the series 2-0, typically show up early at the opponent's court to secure enough practice time. However, the Heat team of 2011–12 arrived at the TD Garden only forty minutes prior to the jump ball. As player tensions were at an all-time high, Haslem recalled how Bron stole the show during the game with a kick, and he calmed his teammates by telling them to just jump on his back.

Haslem said, "The bus - that's when they pissed him off. We literally showed up to the game 40 minutes on the clock. The Bus (from the) Boston Hotel… took 45 minutes to get to the game. And the bus was already 10 minutes late from dropping the other guys off and coming back. We walk in there, and we look at that time, and Dwyane says, 'We got 40 minutes.' Bron has this look on his face that says, 'Don't worry about it.'... it was unbelievable."

James’s Unbelievable Performance

As promised, LeBron caused havoc with 45 points on 73.1% shooting from the field in front of a hostile Boston crowd. In his 45 minutes, he grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds, outscoring the Big 3 of the Celtics, who could only muster 31 points between them. Miami won 98-79 thanks to his performance.

