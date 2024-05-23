Gen-Z fashion icon Ananya Panday isn't afraid to push boundaries. Her wardrobe combines chic silhouettes with trendy vacation staples, making her a style inspiration. Calling Ananya Panday a fashion icon is an understatement. This Bollywood star's style blends perfection with modernity, making her a Gen-Z favorite.

Her latest red gown, featuring a bustier neckline, is a perfect example of her unexpected and edgy take on fashion, leaving us totally speechless.

So, why don’t we zoom in and take a detailed glance at the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress’ red and resplendent modern ensemble to get a better understanding of Ananya Panday’s style acumen?

Ananya Panday looked stellar in a striking red gown:

The Dream Girl 2 actress always knows just how to walk into a room and command all attention with her extremely enchanting outfit choices, and her recent bright red ensemble is viable proof of this statement. The incredible outfit featured a floor-length vibrant red gown with a form-fitting silhouette that hugged the diva’s curves at all the right places, thereby accentuating them to sheer perfection.

The Liger actress’ choice of attire also had a plunging sweetheart neckline which was beautifully structured to add layers of sultriness to the star’s otherwise elegant ensemble. The bustier-like upper half of the gown was a total piece of art. It literally personified elegance. It also helped the actress prove the fact that she can truly rock every corseted silhouette, and we’re taking notes right here. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The straight silhouette of the maxi dress helped elongate the diva’s legs and frame. Further, it also gave us a taste of the beloved old Hollywood charm. In fact, it legit made us feel nostalgic as the piece reminded us of the exceptional gown worn by Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman. All that’s missing is an exceedingly shimmery necklace, don’t you agree?

Meanwhile, Ananya completed her outfit with matching red pumps with a pointed-toed design. These gave a rather well-thought-out appeal to her ensemble. It’s quite safe to say that this outfit is just perfect for exceptional date nights with your bae, and even star-studded events and soirées. After all, it makes Ananya sparkle and shine, and we all do need some of that in our lives, sometimes.

Ananya Panday’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup choices:

Although Ananya’s ensemble could really use a blingy touch, she chose to make the bold decision to go for a no-accessory look for this one. This made sure that nothing was stealing focus from the bright red-hued fit that enveloped the diva’s exceptional curves, giving it the center stage to shimmer and shine on its own merit.

The Khaali Peeli actress also went with a subtle makeup look to flaunt her natural beauty and infectious smile. For this look, Panday added subtle eyeshadow with sleek black eyeliner, along with blushing and highlighting her cheeks. She used a nourishing red gloss to add a touch of sheen to the whole look.

Last but not the least, let’s talk about her amazing and luscious hair. Ananya chose to leave her dark locks open and neatly styled them into a sleek and straight hairstyle with a side parting and outward curls at the edges. This effortlessly chic hairstyle perfectly complemented her beautiful face, making it the ideal finishing touch to her sophisticated ensemble.

So, what did you think of Ananya Panday’s exceptional look? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor to Palak Tiwari: Up your bikini game with sarongs and wraps for upcoming beach vacations