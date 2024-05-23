15 best Ayesha Takia movies that show her on-screen brilliance

Ayesha Takia was one of the most sought-after actresses of the early 2000s and was best known for her charming presence and versatile acting skills. Here's a look at some of the best Ayesha Takia movies that are classic examples of how brilliant an actress she is.

15 best Ayesha Takia movies you must surely add to your watch list:

1. Dor

- Cast: Ayesha Takia, Gul Panag, and Shreyas Talpade

- Director: Nagesh Kukunoor

- IMDB Rating: 7.9

- Movie Genre: Drama

- Release year: 2006

- Where to watch: YouTube

In Dor, Ayesha Takia delivers an emotionally charged performance as Meera. She is a young woman hailing from an orthodox Rajput family who became a widow shortly after her marriage and is now trapped by traditions. Her portrayal is both authentic and moving, making her character relatable to the audience.

2. Wanted

- Cast: Salman Khan, Ayesha Takia, and Prakash Raj

- Director: Prabhu Deva

- IMDB Rating: 6.6

- Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

- Release year: 2009

- Where to watch: Zee 5

3. Dil Maange More

- Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Ayesha Takia, and Tulip Joshi

- Director: Anant Mahadevan

- IMDB Rating: 5.2

- Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

- Release year: 2004

- Where to watch: YouTube

In Dil Maange More, Ayesha steps in the shoes of Shagun, one of the three love interests of the protagonist. Her character is cheerful and endearing, making this one of the best Shahid Kapoor and Ayesha Takia movies to watch.

4. Shaadi No. 1

- Cast: Fardeen Khan, Zayed Khan, Sharman Joshi, and Ayesha Takia

- Director: David Dhawan

- IMDB Rating: 3.5

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

- Release year: 2005

- Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Ayesha stars as Sonia, a fun-loving girl who is stuck in the comedic escapades of three men trying to juggle their love lives. Her comedic timing and vibrant performance surely make up one of the highlights of the film.

5. Socha Na Tha

- Cast: Abhay Deol, Ayesha Takia

- Director: Imtiaz Ali

- IMDB Rating: 7.4

- Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

- Release year: 2005

- Where to watch: Zee 5

In Socha Na Tha, Ayesha Takia played Aditi, a young woman caught in a love triangle. The film was a refreshing take on modern relationships and her lively and sincere performance in this movie won many hearts. For sure, this was one of the best Abhay Deol and Ayesha Takia movies to watch.

6. Sunday

- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Ayesha Takia, and Arshad Warsi

- Director: Rohit Shetty

- IMDB Rating: 5.5

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Mystery

- Release year: 2008

- Where to watch: Jio Cinema

In this comedy mystery, Ayesha plays a voice-over artist named Sehar, who is pulled up in a baffling case of mistaken identity and missing memory. Her performance as a lively yet mysterious woman makes this movie a great watch.

7. Mod

- Cast: Ayesha Takia, Rannvijay Singh

- Director: Nagesh Kukunoor

- IMDB Rating: 6.4

- Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

- Release year: 2011

- Where to watch: Zee 5

Mod revolves around a watch repairer named Ananya (played by Ayesha Takia), who falls in love with Andy. However, things take an unexpected turn when she discovers Andy’s true identity. Ayesha’s acting and chemistry with Rannvijay made her stand out largely in this movie.

8. Pathshala

- Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Ayesha Takia, and Nana Patekar

- Director: Milind Ukey

- IMDB Rating: 5

- Movie Genre: Family, Drama

- Release year: 2010

- Where to watch: YouTube

Ayesha takes over the character of Anjali, who is a dedicated teacher fighting against the commercialization of education. Her compassionate and strong-willed performance is proof of how fine of an actress she is.

9. Cash

- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, and Ayesha Takia

- Director: Anubhav Sinha

- IMDB Rating: 3.4

- Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

- Release year: 2007

- Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

In Cash, Ayesha played the role of Rhea, whose real name is Preeti. She is a key member of a heist team who is smart and resourceful, and she adds a touch of glamour to this action-packed thriller. Especially her dance performance in the song Naughty Naughty became quite popular.

10. No Smoking

- Cast: John Abraham, Ayesha Takia, and Paresh Rawal

- Director: Anurag Kashyap

- IMDB Rating: 7.3

- Movie Genre: Thriller, Fantasy

- Release year: 2007

- Where to watch: Zee 5

In this psychological thriller, Ayesha portrays Anjali, who is the supportive wife of a man trapped in a surreal battle against smoking. Her performance grounds the film's fantastical elements with emotional sincerity, making it worth watching.

11. De Taali

- Cast: Aftab Shivdasani, Ritesh Deshmukh, Ayesha Takia

- Director: Eeshwar Nivas

- IMDB Rating: 4.2

- Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

- Release year: 2008

- Where to watch: YouTube

Ayesha’s character, Amrita, is a lively and spirited girl who adds flavor to the film’s story of friendship and love. Her chemistry with the cast and comedic timing make this a fun watch.

12. Kya Love Story Hai

- Cast: Tusshar Kapoor, Ayesha Takia

- Director: Lovely Singh

- IMDB Rating: 3.3

- Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

- Release year: 2007

- Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Ayesha, in the best of her spirits, plays the character of a girl next door named Kajal, who becomes the love interest of the protagonist. Her sweet and innocent performance adds charm to this light-hearted romance.

13. Salaam-E-Ishq

- Cast: Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ayesha Takia

- Director: Nikkhil Advani

- IMDB Rating: 5.2

- Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

- Release year: 2007

- Where to watch: Zee 5

Ayesha stars as Gia Bakshi, one of the many characters in this ensemble romantic drama. Her segment explores the intricacies of love and relationships and her heartfelt performance stood out largely.

14. 8x10 Tasveer

- Cast: Akshay Kumar, Ayesha Takia

- Director: Nagesh Kukunoor

- IMDB Rating: 5.4

- Movie Genre: Thriller, Mystery

- Release year: 2009

- Where to watch: Zee 5

In this gripping thriller, Ayesha plays the supportive girlfriend of a man with a unique supernatural ability. Her performance as Sheela is both tender and compelling, making 8x10 Tasveer a suspenseful narrative to binge on.

15. Blood Brothers

- Cast: Siddharth, Ayesha Takia

- Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

- IMDB Rating: 7.5

- Movie Genre: Short Film, Drama

- Release year: 2007

- Where to watch: YouTube

In this short film, Ayesha plays the role of Anjali who explores themes of life, death, and relationships in a deeply moving narrative. Her brief yet impactful performance proves how a stellar actor she is.

Ayesha Takia's filmography stands as an example of her ability to adapt to various roles and genres, making her one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood. Whether it’s a heart-wrenching drama or a light-hearted comedy, her performances continue to be loved by ardent cinema lovers.

