Sakamoto Days Chapter 167 SPOILERS Out: Uzuki’s Multiple Personality Disorder Saves The Day

After the cliffhanger ending of the last chapter where Hamura is slashed in two by Takamura, all hope seems lost for Uzuki, Sakamoto, Nagumo, and Gaku. However, the Sakamoto Days Chapter 167 spoilers reveal a surprising twist in the narrative, so for those unable to wait for the release, here are all the spoilers we have found for the upcoming chapter.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 167 spoilers

According to the Sakamoto Days Chapter 167 spoilers, the chapter delivers an intense and emotionally charged battle as Takamura's rampage reaches a devastating climax. Beginning moments before Hamura is killed, the spoilers saw Hamura push Uzuki away from Takamura's lethal onslaught. As Takamura swiftly cuts Hamura's body in half, Uzuki is left in shock and disbelief at the loss of his friend.

Nagumo and Sakamoto spring into action once more, launching themselves at Takamura. However, Takamura effortlessly blocks their attacks and retaliates with lethal force. Nagumo can't help but acknowledge Takamura's monstrous strength. Gaku then joins the battle, determined to make a difference despite the overwhelming odds against them.

Gaku engages Takamura’s katana head-on – literally. The katana slashes through Gaku’s cheek into his mouth, where Gaku bites down and breaks off a fragment. He immediately launches a counterattack the fragment in his mouth and manages to slash through Takamura’s eye and part of his head. However, on the same page of the Sakamoto Days Chapter 167 spoilers, Takamura is shown plunging his katana into Gaku's heart.

As Gaku falls, Takamura's onslaught continues as he turns around, slashing through Sakamoto and Nagumo with ruthless precision. They are also incapacitated and fall to the ground. As Uzuki witnesses the carnage unfolding before him, memories of his past and the bonds he shared with his companions flood his mind.

Overwhelmed by the grief and despair of losing the people around him and struggling with the realization that all those he cared for have now been lost, he begins to become mentally unstable. As Takamura closes in for the final blow in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 167 spoilers, Sakamoto senses something peculiar about Uzuki's behavior, recalling a previous conversation about Uzuki.

The brief flashback mentions that Uzuki may be developing new personalities as a coping mechanism for unbearable pain. Before Takamura can deliver the final strike, Uzuki suddenly moves and turns the tables, snatching Takamura's katana and severing his arm with a swift and decisive slash that also pierces through Takamura's torso.

The Sakamoto Days Chapter 167 spoilers conclude with Sakamoto and Nagumo left in stunned silence as they witness Takamura lying wounded on the ground, while Uzuki, now likely bearing Takamura’s personality, mumbles cryptically.

For more spoilers like this and updates on Sakamoto and Nagumo’s fate in the Sakamoto Days manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

