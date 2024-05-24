Imran Khan says he never said anything against Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal; 'People like to take these things...'

After staying away from the limelight for a long period, Imran Khan is back and is now constantly making headlines. From personal life to his future Bollywood plans, everything about him is being curiously read by his fans.

Earlier, a statement by Imran against films glamorizing violence went viral as it was linked to Ranbir Kapoor's latest blockbuster Animal. Now the actor has clarified that he wasn't talking about Animal but an espionage series that was offered to him.

Imran Khan clarifies his statement regarding films glamorizing violence

During an interview with Zoom, Imran Khan denied speaking anything against Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal which was released last year. The actor said that he was talking about a role that he was offered in an espionage thriller. "People like to take these things and make it about something else," said Imran while adding that he would never critique another person's film in public because he considers it disrespectful. "I have been raised in such a way that I would praise in public and criticize in private," he said.

He further talked about the espionage series he was offered by Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na director Abbas Tyrewala. He said that the show was set in the backdrop of espionage and didn't happen. "But I was addressing my part in it. My character was a spy, an action guy. It had a lot of violence and I was not wanting to play that kind of a role," he explained. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Imran also said that he hasn't watched Animal yet. "If I am fully honest, I haven't seen a lot of Hindi films in the past few years, part of it was a conscious disconnection from the business of the industry," he said while mentioning that it's been one of the 'hotly debated' films but he isn't qualified to talk about it because he hasn't seen it yet.

The background

During a conversation with Film Companion, Imran Khan said that he didn't do Abbas Tyrewala's show because he didn't want to play a character who solves problems with a gun. "There is glamourization and a fetishization, sexualization, of violence that makes me uncomfortable,” he said.

Imran Khan's work front

Imran Khan made his debut in 2008 with the much-loved film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. Later in his 7-year-long career, he worked in several successful films like, I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu.

However, after EMAET in 2012, he struggled with back-to-back disappointments till Katti Batti in 2015. Now, as he finally gears up to make a comeback in Bollywood, fans are looking forward to a strong innings.

About Animal

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is a crime action film released on December 1, 2023. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in key roles, the film revolves around the father-son relationship. A sequel titled Animal Park is expected to go on floors next year.