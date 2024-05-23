Laapataa Ladies surpasses Animal's Netflix viewership, Kiran Rao is stunned

Filmmaker Kiran Rao is on cloud nine as reportedly her recently released movie Laapataa Ladies has surpassed the viewership of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s movie on Netflix. Several media reports claim that Kiran’s movie has recorded a viewership of 13.8 million on the OTT platform within a month of its streaming.

On the other hand, Animal which arrived on Netflix on January 26 has only earned 13.6 million views so far. To be more clear, Laapataa Ladies within 30 days crossed the views that Animal garnered in about 4 months.

How did Kiran Rao react to Laapataa Ladies beating Animal on OTT?

Sharing the post with these claims on her Instagram story, Kiran reacted with several emojis indicating shock and happiness. See here:

More about Laapataa Ladies and Animal

Directed by Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies was an official adaptation of Biplab Goswami’s novel. It starred Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Rantta, Nitanshi Goel, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam in key roles. Animal on the other hand was led by Ranbir Kapoor alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Despite the roaring controversy, Vanga’s movie managed to cross over Rs 900 crores at the global box office.

Advertisement

When Kiran Rao and Sandeep Reddy Vanga locked horns

In an interview, Kiran has spoken against the fueling misogyny in cinema which not just the internet but also Sandeep Reddy Vanga himself assumed was said for his film. He gave it back to her in his own raw and harsh style and heard it too when Rao again took a dig. After a long run back and forth, Kiran finally settled the storm with a clarification.

Speaking to the Quint, Rao clarified, "I haven’t commented on Mr Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s films because I have not seen them. I have often spoken on misogyny and the representation of women on screen, and I have talked about it on various platforms and at various times. But I have never taken the name of any film because it is not really about the specific films, it is about the issues."

While Animal arrived in the theatres on December 1, 2023, Laapataa Ladies saw theatre windows on March 1, 2024.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput reviews ‘hard hitting’ Laapataa Ladies; lauds Pratibha Rantta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel