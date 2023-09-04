EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana says THIS as he finally spills beans on doing cricketer Sourav Ganguly's biopic

Ayuhsmann Khurrana is one of the most versatile and talented actors in the film industry. He not only mesmerizes his fans and followers with his natural acting but also with his soulful voice. The actor is currently enjoying the success of the recently released Dream Girl 2 co-starring Ananya Panday which performed well at the box office. The storyline of the film entertained movie lovers as they heaped praise on social media. Amidst rave reviews, rumors of Ayushmann going to essay the role of former cricketer Sourav Ganguly surfaced. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ayushmann Khurrana finally addressed the rumors and spilled beans on whether the news of him doing the biopic is true or not.

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Ayushmann Khurrana opened up on many topics including the box-office success of OMG 2, Gadar 2, and Dream Girl 2 along with the reports of him doing the biopic of former cricketer Sourav Ganguly who is widely known as Dada.

When Ayushmann was asked if the rumors of Sourav Ganguly's biopic are true, the actor shared a light smile and said, "I'm not saying anything right now. We have to make an official announcement whenever and whatever that happens."

Speaking about the biopic, Mid-Day reports that Ayushmann will be playing the role of the former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly in his biopic. Reports also suggest that the filming of the Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth directorial will start from December onwards.

Recently in an interview with PTI, the Dream Girl 2 actor expressed his happiness about creating his "own genre" in Hindi cinema with unique subjects. He said, "I've to make unconventional choices and it's fun to make these choices. In fact, it becomes easier if your subject or concept is supporting your film. The uniqueness of the concept will be the main draw for the public. It is a lot of fun and that's how I've created my own genre, there's no point being vanilla. It is a great joy to be part of films that are a first attempt in Hindi cinema."

