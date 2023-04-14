EXCLUSIVE: Vikramaditya Motwane to direct Sourav Ganguly biopic? Filmmaker breaks silence

Sourav Ganguly is one of the most loved and popular cricketers of our country. Although he is away from the field but that does not stop fans from being interested in his life. It was reported that a biopic is being planned on the cricketer and that Ranbir Kapoor would be playing the titular role. Later, when Ranbir was promoting his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, he was seen promoting his film with Sourav and that is when speculations about him doing the film raised to its peak. But the actor denied being a part of it. Then there were reports about filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane directing this biopic. Recently, when we got the opportunity to interview him as he was promoting his upcoming web show Jubilee along with his entire star cast, we happened to ask him about the biopic. Scroll down to hear what he had to say.

Vikramaditya Motwane on Sourav Ganguly biopic

All eyes are on Vikramaditya Motwane ever since his web show Jubilee was released. The show has been garnering a lot of praise. Recently, the entire star cast including Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi and others. During the fun chat, we asked the filmmaker if he is making a Sourav Ganguly biopic or not. The moment we asked this question, the filmmaker instantly replied with a ‘no’. He said, “I have also heard this from someone else but no no nothing like that.” Adding to his statement, Aparshakti Khurana joked, “Ye prep kar rahe hai filhaal sirf aapke questions ka answer karne ke liye.”

Check out the entire interview:

Vikramaditya Motwane on Jubilee

“Jubilee has been a love story in the making for me ever since I was an assistant director enamored with the world of the movies, even when there wasn’t a story to tell,” said creator and director Vikramaditya Motwane. “While the series is set in that celebrated era of cinema, at its core, Jubilee is a very human story, with narrative themes that will resonate with everyone – which is what drew me to the story in the first place. We’ve painstakingly researched each aspect of the series to remain true to its era. It’s been the most incredible journey made with the support of a terrific studio, with some of the most amazing actors, and with the best possible crew ever. Every day on this series has been a delight and I cannot wait for the world to see the work that we’ve all done.”

