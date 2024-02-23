WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan rehearses Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya for his performance at WPL

As the highly anticipated second season of the Women's Premier League approaches, Bollywood's top superstars are gearing up to kick off the prestigious tournament. Last year's opening ceremony dazzled with appearances from the industry's biggest names, and this season promises to uphold the tradition. Amidst the excitement surrounding the event, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted rehearsing for the grand spectacle.

SRK rehearses his chartbuster songs for the Women's Premier League

Shah Rukh Khan set social media on fire as he rehearsed his iconic chartbuster songs Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The actor exuded charm in a stylish white sweater adorned with a cute teddy bear motif, perfectly complemented by cargo pants and trendy blue-tinted sunglasses. Fans are eagerly anticipating his electrifying performance at the upcoming event. Take a closer look:

The Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals players received a pleasant surprise as the superstar paid them a visit before the opening match of the WPL 2024 season. The Bollywood icon interacted with the players, offering his best wishes and blessings to both teams. A highlight was his warm hug with DC director of cricket and former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Sourav Ganguly.

Advertisement

A viral video showcased King Khan teaching skipper Meg Lanning his iconic arm-open pose, which she flawlessly replicated, sparking cheers all around. Star batter Jemimah Rodrigues shared a touching Instagram post featuring the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor with the players, expressing gratitude for the blessings received from coach Kabir Khan (SRK's character name in Chak De! India) before the February 23 opening match.

The Women's Premier League will feature performances from numerous prominent stars

SRK is all set to illuminate the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, February 23. The Bollywood icon joins a host of stars, including Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, and Sidharth Malhotra, for what promises to be a star-studded event.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh's association with cricket dates back to 2008, when he embarked on his journey as the owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Since then, he has played a pivotal role in expanding the franchise, with teams now spanning across the West Indies, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States of America.