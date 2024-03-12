Rishabh Pant set for IPL 2024 return as BCCI declares him fit to play as wicket-keeper batsman

Great news for Delhi Capitals and their fans as BCCI has announced that Rishabh Pant is completely fit to take part in the upcoming Indian Premier League season, as a wicket-keeper batsman.

Rishabh Pant to make a comeback in IPL 2024

After being out of action for nearly 15 months, following a horrific car incident in December 2022, the young talent is all set to mark a promising comeback in the T20 league. It will be a huge relief for the team and fans as they will get to watch their star player back on the field, delivering some exceptional performances.

Rishabh will hence be seen in action for the first time after a break of more than a year, in the Capitals’ opening clash against Punjab Kings scheduled to take place on March 23 in the newly built stadium in Mullanpur.

Announcing Rishabh’s comeback, BCCI wrote on Twitter, “After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, @RishabhPant17 has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming #TATA @IPL 2024.”

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni Reveals Hilarious Reason Why He Wore Jersey No. 7, Leaving Everyone in Splits

Pant faced a dreadful car accident in December 2022, following which he underwent surgery in the first half of 2023. Post his surgery, the Delhi Capitals skipper entered the rehabilitation phase. He showed significant improvement and also posted videos and images of his recovery sessions at the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru.

Advertisement

Rishabh also turned up for net sessions occasionally, giving fans a sneak peek into his recovery process. Delhi Capitals’ head coach Ricky Ponting and director Sourav Ganguly also gave significant updates on his recovery as the questions around his presence in the squad for the seventeenth season grew.

Both Ponting and Ganguly were quite positive about Rishabh’s participation, however, continued maintaining discretion over the capacity in which he will join the team. It was earlier said that he might only perform the role of batter but with BCCI giving a green flag on his participation as a wicket-keeper as well, the youngstar might assume the role of wicket-keeper as well.

However, a confirmed decision will be taken by the team keeping in mind Rishabh’s physical fitness and his workload management.

Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna to miss IPL 2024

Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna, however, will continue to stay away from the field for a while as they are still on their recovery path. Shami, who acquired an injury during the 2023 World Cup, underwent ankle surgery recently and hence, will focus on rehabilitation.

Prasidh Krishna, who too underwent surgery on his left quadriceps, will also not be seen in action for Rajasthan Royals as he is yet to recover from the injury. This will be a second straight IPL season miss for Prasidh.

There has been no update on KL Rahul, who only played the first Test against England and was later ruled out from all the remaining four Tests due to pain in his right quadriceps. He also went to London to get the medical examinations done.

ALSO READ: ‘Isko Toh Kuch Bhi Daal’: Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Conversation With Kuldeep Yadav Goes Viral