A screenplay usually has 10 high points, Sourav Ganguly’s life has 50 of them – What route will makers adopt?

An accidental cricketer, going on to become one of India’s most successful captains, and eventually the president of largest sport body in the world – Sourav Ganguly's life is winner of story. Details.

Recently, former Indian Cricket Team captain and the present BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly, confirmed that a biopic on his life is in the making and Bollywood actor, is the hot choice to play the titular role. Dada’s mere confirmation has taken the social media by storm, with discussions about his illustrious career and fan theories around the actors who will fit the bill like a hand in glove. However, the author believes, casting is secondary as the first challenge will be for the writers to weave his life in a 3-hour feature film.

A screenplay usually has 10 high points through the narrative, but Sourav Ganguly’s life has 50 of them, and the challenge will be to pick the right route giving it a fitting tribute. Very few know that Ganguly became a cricketer by accident, as he was always an ardent football lover. A right hander by birth, Sourav emerged as a left-handed batsman just so that he could use his brother’s sport gear. One fine day, he had to fill in for the absence of his brother in a cricket match, and that led to his entry in the world of this sport. An accidental cricketer, going on to become one of India’s most successful captains, and eventually the president of the largest sport body in the world – a winner of a story.

But was the journey as smooth as it seems? Definitely not. Dada’s life too had ample hurdles. When the reputation of Indian cricket team was down and out due to the match fixing scandal, he took over the responsibility of captaining the team and reunited the emotions of the country towards the sport of cricket. There was the aggressive Kapil Dev era, however, the Indian cricket was more subdued post that. The team was popularly known as the home-track bully, but the man brought back the aggression and fighting spirit back in the team, leading them to rise from the ashes.

And of course, there is the quintessential conflict too in the latter half of his career. He backed and fought with the BCCI to bring Greg Chappell on board as the coach of Indian team. But what happened next? Chappell got into an ego battle with the man who suggested him for the job and eventually outed him not just as the captain, but also from the team. Was this the end of Dada? Have people forgotten him? Here comes the montage of the will to make a comeback. And what happened next went down as the greatest comeback ever in the history of world cricket.

The journey of ups and down, had its share of some humane moments too. Right from his love story with Dona Ganguly to the friendship with Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Not many know that Sachin and Sourav have known each other since their teenage days. The duo has witnessed each other’s growth as a cricketer and stood through the thick and thin. The love story too had an interesting arc, as Sourav and Dona had a secret wedding due to reluctance from both the families.

As one can see above, his life has elements of ups and downs, conflicts, controversy, romance, friendship and larger than life moments of aggression – making for a perfect commercial package of entertainment for the audience. Over all this, there is a nostalgia involved for the fans of cricket, who would get to witness the rise of Indian cricket. It’s a jackpot of a subject, which needs proper writing to strike the chord. Let’s hope the makers do justice to the life of this Indian legend.

