Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virrat Kohli in Elite Club; Shatters Multiple Records During Double Ton vs England

Indian batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal has shattered several records on Sunday after he smashed a double century against England on Day 4 of the third Test at Rajkot. Jaiswal came out with all guns blazing, as he smashed 214 runs off 236 balls to take India’s total to 430/4 in the second innings to set a target of 557 runs for the visitors.

The young star earlier has retired hurt after scoring 104 runs on Day 4 of the Test but returned back after the fall of the 3rd wicket on Day 4 to complete his blazing double century, registering several records to his name.

With the help of Jaiswal’s blasting knock, India registered the record of hitting most sixes in a Test innings. India smashed 18 sixes during the second innings of the third Test. This is accompanied by the record of most sixes by any team in a match (28) and a bilateral series as Team India has recorded 48 sixes against England so far.

Following are the individual records that Jaiswal recorded after his double century against England:

Most sixes by an Indian in a bilateral Test series

Jaiswal surpassed skipper Rohit Sharma to become the leading Indian six-hitter in a bilateral Test series. Rohit’s record of 19 sixes against South Africa, in 2019, was shattered by Jaiswal, as he smashed 22 sixes in the ongoing Test series against England.

Third Indian to score two consecutive double-hundreds

Jaiswal also became only the third Indian to score two double centuries in consecutive Test matches, equalling the record of Virat Kohli and Vinod Kambli.

Kohli had scored 213 and 243 against Sri Lanka in 2017 while Kambli smashed his consecutive double centuries against Zimbabwe and England.

Most sixes by a batter in a Test innings

Jaiswal smashed 12 sixes in India’s second innings against England, equalling Wasim Akram’s record of most maximums in a Test innings.

Hat trick of sixes against James Anderson

The young Indian batter also became the only second batter to hit Anderson for 3 consecutive sixes, with George Bailey being the first one to do so in 2013 at Perth.

Third youngest to score two double hundreds

After Vinod Kambli (21y 54d) and Don Bradman (21y 318d), Yashasvi Jaiswal (22 y 52d) became the third youngest batter to score two Test double hundreds.

Most runs by an Indian left-hander at home

Sourav Ganguly’s record of hitting the most runs at home (534 against Pakistan in 2007) was shattered by Jaiswal as he smashed 545* against England so far.

Both India and England have won a match each in the bilateral Test series. While England was able to beat India in the first Test at Hyderabad, India bounced back with a dominating victory in the Vizag Test. In order to gain a lead, England will have to chase the massive total of 557 runs while India will have to make sure that they just don’t restrict the visitors but also get all of them out before the end of the Test match on Sunday.

