EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to play Sourav Ganguly in his biopic but it didn't work out

After playing MS Dhoni, Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to do another sports biopic and he had three on his wishlist: The Great Khali, Sourav Ganguly and Bhaichung Bhutia. While he was in advanced talks for the footballer's biopic, the other two couldn't work out.
2751 reads Mumbai
News of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death sent shockwaves in the industry. The entire country is mourning the loss of a talented actor like him, who passed away at a young age of 34. While many are speculating that Sushant was afraid of his career not shaping the way he wanted it to be, the truth is far from that. In fact, after Dil Bechara, he had three announcements coming back to back. The actor had loved the script of footballer Bhaichung Bhutia's biopic and he was going to play another sportsman after MS Dhoni. 

A source close to the actor, shares, "He wanted to do more biopics. A few years ago, he was planning one on the life of wrestler The Great Khali but it didn't materialise. Then, he was also trying to get the rights to Sourav Ganguly's life because he was too excited to play him on screen. Sushant loved Dada and after meeting him, he had asked his team to initiate talks with the former Indian captain. This was two years ago. Ganguly wasn't too keen on a film being made on his life then and politely turned down the offer. Sushant was a bit upset about it but also requested the cricketer to give him the rights to his biopic, when he felt comfortable. He had also smiled and agreed at that point." 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput was to play Vivekananda, APJ Abdul Kalam: The play that wont happen anymore

Recently, director Anand Kumar revealed that he had almost finalised SSR for the Bhaichung Bhutia biopic too. The Zila Ghaziabad filmmaker had shared in an interview recently, "He could have looked like Bhutia because of his eyes and athletic body. I hadn't talked to Sushant about the film. It was in my team's mind and we were all set to approach him." While we could have seen Sushant eventually play two more sportsmen on celluloid, his sudden death has left all of his plans incomplete. 

