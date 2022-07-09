EXCLUSIVE: Before Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu, Srijit Mukherji was working on THIS cricket legend’s biopic

Taapsee Pannu starrer biographical sports-drama, Shabaash Mithu, is one of the most awaited films of the year. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, director Srijit Mukherji opened up about helming the project. “So I have been trying for a cricket biopic for a long time with Viacom. We had been chasing one, but unfortunately that didn’t materialise. Instead one day, I got this offer from Viacom, from Ajit (Andhare) specifically, and he said that there is this biopic which is about Mithali Raj, who is obviously a legend of the game,” shares the filmmaker.

Srijit Mukherji further adds, “I was very, very excited because cricket is my passion. I am more passionate about cricket than anything else, even cinema. Cricket is my first love, but I have never made a film on cricket, or even a sports film in fact, and I thought this would be a brilliant way of starting off, making my first sports film, on cricket, and that too on a legend like Mithali. So I read the script, loved it, and that’s how it started."

The director informs that they were earlier working on Sourav Ganguly’s biopic. “We were discussing possibilities with Sourav for the longest time, but that didn’t materialise. But this one is also on a legend - Mithali, so I jumped at the suggestion,” says Srijit. Do they have any plans to revive the project with Sourav Ganguly after the release of Shabaash Mithu? “No plans for that right now. Kind of concentrating on this one for now,” he clarifies.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu releases on July 15.

